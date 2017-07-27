Stream The Newport Folk Festival This Weekend
This weekend, NPR Music is headed back to one of our favorite summer events: the Newport Folk Festival. We're looking forward to seeing headliners John Prine, Fleet Foxes and Wilco, but we're also excited to see some new faces, too — like Marlon Williams, Julia Jacklin and Big Thief.
If you can't join us in Newport, we'll be live-streaming select sets from the entire weekend via TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio. Set times and a complete webcast schedule are listed below.
All times are displayed in Eastern time and are subject to change.
Friday, July 28
Joshua Hedley — 11:15 a.m.
The Wild Reeds — 12:00 p.m.
Blind Pilot — 12:45 p.m.
Big Thief — 1:35 p.m.
Hurray for the Riff Raff — 2:10 p.m.
Alone & Together — 2:50 p.m.
Shovels & Rope — 3:30 p.m.
Ben Gibbard — 4:10 p.m.
The Head & The Heart — 4:45 p.m.
Nancy & Beth feat. Nick Offerman — 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Mt. Joy — 11:00 a.m.
Julia Jacklin — 11:20 a.m.
Chicano Batman — 11:45 a.m.
Marlon Williams — 12:25 p.m.
Madolin Orange — 1:40 p.m.
Offa Rex — 2:10 p.m.
Nikki Lane — 2:55 p.m.
Angel Olsen — 3:25 p.m.
Joseph — 3:55 p.m.
Jim James — 4:20 p.m.
Drive-By Truckers — 5:45 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Preservation Hall Jazz Band — 11:15 a.m.
Steelism — 12:15 p.m.
Pinegrove — 1:15 p.m.
Margaret Glaspy — 1:45 p.m.
Whitney — 2:45 p.m.
John Paul White — 3:45 p.m.
Dr. Dog — 4:15 p.m.
American Acoustic — 5:20 p.m.