Accessibility links

NPR logo Stream The Newport Folk Festival This Weekend

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With

Newport Folk Festival

Stream The Newport Folk Festival This Weekend

Enlarge this image

The Oh Hellos got up close and personal with fans at last year's Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick/NPR Music hide caption

toggle caption
Adam Kissick/NPR Music

The Oh Hellos got up close and personal with fans at last year's Newport Folk Festival.

Adam Kissick/NPR Music
Newport Folk 2017 Preview: Drive By Truckers, Jim James, John Prine And More

All Songs Considered

Newport Folk 2017 Preview: Drive-By Truckers, Jim James, John Prine And More

This weekend, NPR Music is headed back to one of our favorite summer events: the Newport Folk Festival. We're looking forward to seeing headliners John Prine, Fleet Foxes and Wilco, but we're also excited to see some new faces, too — like Marlon Williams, Julia Jacklin and Big Thief.

If you can't join us in Newport, we'll be live-streaming select sets from the entire weekend via TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio. Set times and a complete webcast schedule are listed below.

All times are displayed in Eastern time and are subject to change.

Friday, July 28
Joshua Hedley — 11:15 a.m.
The Wild Reeds — 12:00 p.m.
Blind Pilot — 12:45 p.m.
Big Thief — 1:35 p.m.
Hurray for the Riff Raff — 2:10 p.m.
Alone & Together — 2:50 p.m.
Shovels & Rope — 3:30 p.m.
Ben Gibbard — 4:10 p.m.
The Head & The Heart — 4:45 p.m.
Nancy & Beth feat. Nick Offerman — 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 29
Mt. Joy — 11:00 a.m.
Julia Jacklin — 11:20 a.m.
Chicano Batman — 11:45 a.m.
Marlon Williams — 12:25 p.m.
Madolin Orange — 1:40 p.m.
Offa Rex — 2:10 p.m.
Nikki Lane — 2:55 p.m.
Angel Olsen — 3:25 p.m.
Joseph — 3:55 p.m.
Jim James — 4:20 p.m.
Drive-By Truckers — 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 30
Preservation Hall Jazz Band — 11:15 a.m.
Steelism — 12:15 p.m.
Pinegrove — 1:15 p.m.
Margaret Glaspy — 1:45 p.m.
Whitney — 2:45 p.m.
John Paul White — 3:45 p.m.
Dr. Dog — 4:15 p.m.
American Acoustic — 5:20 p.m.

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With