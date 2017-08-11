Accessibility links

Stream The Outside Lands Festival This Weekend : All Songs Considered Join in the fun at the San Francisco festival's 10th anniversary and stream performances from alt-J, Kaytranada, Thundercat and more.
Stream The Outside Lands Festival This Weekend

Outside Lands celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend, with Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz, Lorde, A Tribe Called Quest and more. Andrew Jorgensen/Outside Lands hide caption

Outside Lands celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend, with Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz, Lorde, A Tribe Called Quest and more.

This weekend, Bay Area music festival Outside Lands celebrates its 10th anniversary, and you can listen to many of its eclectically-curated sets right here.

There's something for everyone at Outside Lands, even at the top of the bill: Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz, Lorde and A Tribe Called Quest. Further down the poster, there are exciting up-and-comers like Maggie Rogers (who just performed a Tiny Desk), Swet Shop Boys, MUNA and more.

TuneIn will be webcasting select sets from the festival via its Outside Lands Radio channel. Set times and a list of confirmed sets are listed below.

All times are displayed in Pacific time and are subject to change.

Friday, August 11

Dr. Octagon — 2.05 p.m.
Grace Mitchell — 2.55 p.m.
Electric Guest — 3.40 p.m.
Little Dragon — 4.45 p.m.
alt-J — 8.40 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

San Fermin — 12.30 p.m.
Mondo Cozmo — 1.25 p.m.
Thundercat — 3.45 p.m.
Dawes — 3.50 p.m.
S U R V I V E — 4.35 p.m.
Kaytranada — 5.20 p.m.
Foxygen — 6.20 p.m.

Sunday, August 13

Jacob Banks — 1.15 p.m.
Marco Benevento — 1.20 p.m.
James Vincent McMorrow — 3.50 p.m.

