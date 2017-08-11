Stream The Outside Lands Festival This Weekend
This weekend, Bay Area music festival Outside Lands celebrates its 10th anniversary, and you can listen to many of its eclectically-curated sets right here.
There's something for everyone at Outside Lands, even at the top of the bill: Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz, Lorde and A Tribe Called Quest. Further down the poster, there are exciting up-and-comers like Maggie Rogers (who just performed a Tiny Desk), Swet Shop Boys, MUNA and more.
TuneIn will be webcasting select sets from the festival via its Outside Lands Radio channel. Set times and a list of confirmed sets are listed below.
All times are displayed in Pacific time and are subject to change.
Friday, August 11
Dr. Octagon — 2.05 p.m.
Grace Mitchell — 2.55 p.m.
Electric Guest — 3.40 p.m.
Little Dragon — 4.45 p.m.
alt-J — 8.40 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
San Fermin — 12.30 p.m.
Mondo Cozmo — 1.25 p.m.
Thundercat — 3.45 p.m.
Dawes — 3.50 p.m.
S U R V I V E — 4.35 p.m.
Kaytranada — 5.20 p.m.
Foxygen — 6.20 p.m.
Sunday, August 13
Jacob Banks — 1.15 p.m.
Marco Benevento — 1.20 p.m.
James Vincent McMorrow — 3.50 p.m.