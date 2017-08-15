Accessibility links

Guest DJ Randy Newman : All Songs Considered Randy Newman's new CD, Harps and Angels, is as good as anything he's ever done. Newman stopped by to DJ an episode of All Songs Considered and talk about his favorite songs.
NPR logo

Guest DJ Randy Newman

Listen · 34:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/93183763/543473433" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Guest DJ Randy Newman

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With

Guest DJs From All Songs Considered

Guest DJ Randy Newman

Guest DJ Randy Newman

Listen · 34:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/93183763/543473433" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Note: This week we're featuring select episodes from our Guest DJ archives. Today we've got a conversation with Randy Newman. The singer, composer and pianist recently released his 11th solo album. It's called Dark Matter. Bob Boilen originally spoke with Newman back in 2008 when Newman released his previous record, Harps And Angels.

Enlarge this image

Randy Newman, performing at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Ross Gilmore/Redferns hide caption

toggle caption
Ross Gilmore/Redferns

Randy Newman, performing at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Ross Gilmore/Redferns

All Songs Considered's Bob Boilen says that Randy Newman's new CD, Harps and Angels, is as good as anything he's ever done — and, at times, better. Boilen says he's happy he doesn't have to say, "I really liked his older stuff," and that it's a relief to be able to say, "I like him better when he's older." He invited Randy Newman to guest DJ an episode of the show and talk about his favorite songs, as well as the musicians who've influenced him the most.

Newman tells stories about his musical family. Three of his uncles composed for film, the most well-known being Alfred Newman. He recalls the lady who took care of him and his brothers when he was young introducing him to LaVern Baker and Elvis Presley. But Newman says that Ray Charles was probably his biggest influence; Newman thinks he sounded like Ray Charles before he even heard him. And he remembers the rock-star stature of the conductor Toscanini and the first time he heard the Beatles' harmonies.

Guest DJ Randy Newman

How Green Was My Valley

Love Denied

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/93183763/93144922" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Alfred Newman

  • Song: Love Denied
  • from How Green Was My Valley

Buy Featured Music

Song
How Green Was My Valley
Album
How Green Was My Valley
Artist
Alfred Newman
Label
Fox
Released
1941

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Beethoven cover

Symphony No. 1 in C major, Op. 21

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/93183763/93145067" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Arturo Toscanini

  • Song: Symphony No. 1 in C major, Op. 21
  • from Beethoven: 9 Symphonies/Leonore Overture No. 3

Buy Featured Music

Song
Beethoven: 9 Symphonies/Leonore Overture No. 3
Album
Beethoven: 9 Symphonies/Leonore Overture No. 3
Artist
Arturo Toscanini
Label
RCA
Released
1990

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Saved cover

Saved

Audio is no longer available

LaVern Baker

  • Song: Saved
  • from Soul on Fire: The Best of LaVern Baker

Buy Featured Music

Song
Soul on Fire: The Best of LaVern Baker
Album
Soul on Fire: The Best of LaVern Baker
Artist
LaVern Baker
Label
Atlantic
Released
1991

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Harps and Angles cover

Harps and Angels

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/93183763/93145153" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Randy Newman

  • Song: Harps and Angels
  • from Harps and Angels

Buy Featured Music

Song
Harps and Angels
Album
Harps and Angels
Artist
Randy Newman
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2008

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Ray Charles cover

Just for a Thrill

Audio is no longer available

Ray Charles

  • Song: Just for a Thrill
  • from Genius of Ray Charles

Buy Featured Music

Song
Genius of Ray Charles
Album
Genius of Ray Charles
Artist
Ray Charles
Label
Warner Jazz
Released
1959

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Randy Newman cover

Political Science

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/93183763/93145154" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Randy Newman

  • Song: Political Science
  • from The Randy Newman Songbook, Vol. 1

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Randy Newman Songbook, Vol. 1
Album
The Randy Newman Songbook, Vol. 1
Artist
Randy Newman
Label
Nonesuch

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for The Beatles 1

From Me to You

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/93183763/93145155" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

The Beatles

  • Song: From Me to You
  • from The Beatles 1

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Beatles 1
Album
The Beatles 1
Artist
The Beatles
Label
Apple/Capitol

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With