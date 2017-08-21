Accessibility links

Songs For The Eclipse: An All-Day Playlist : All Songs Considered Tune in to the All Songs Considered 24/7 music channel for a non-stop playlist of songs for the solar eclipse.
Songs For The Eclipse: An All-Day Playlist

Columbia, South Carolina is one of the prime destinations for viewing Monday's solar eclipse and NASA expects clear weather would bring over a million visitors to the state.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Last week we asked listeners to tell us what songs they think would provide the best score for viewing today's solar eclipse. We took the most popular tracks, and a bunch of our own, and put them in one big playlist you can hear all day today on the All Songs Considered 24/7 music channel.

Listen along with us as we watch day turn to night (or partial night, if you're not in the path of totality), with everything from Stevie Wonder's "A Place In The Sun," to Duke Ellington's "Moon Mist," Grizzly Bear's "Sun In Your Eyes" and more.

