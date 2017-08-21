Accessibility links

Syd Gets Soft And Sensual, Just In Time For The Solar Eclipse
Syd Gets Soft And Sensual, Just In Time For The Solar Eclipse

Syd Gets Soft And Sensual, Just In Time For The Solar Eclipse

Syd, "Bad Dream/No Looking Back"

Syd has developed quite a voice for seduction. Between her solo work and group efforts helming The Internet, her burgeoning discography of softly-sung R&B hook-up anthems could turn any amateur PUA into a pro.

Following the February release her debut solo LP Fin, she's returned with a sensual overdose just in time for the solar eclipse. The two-part "Bad Dream/No Looking Back" finds her teasing her lover — "you ain't gotta lie / I know you're nasty" — before switching gears to remind the object of her affections not to "get too attached."

The single is part of a forthcoming soundtrack for a feature film titled Always Never Home, according to Syd, who tweeted a SoundCloud link to the song today. But if you use it to score your own activities during this once-a-century darkening of the sun, she probably won't mind.

