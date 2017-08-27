Accessibility links

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video Is A Lot : All Songs Considered A swirl of shiny self-parody and attack — about what was expected, judging by the first single — defines Swift's first video from Reputation.
From the video for "Look What You Made Me Do." YouTube hide caption

From the video for "Look What You Made Me Do."

Taylor's been hinting at a reinvention this week, and the video for "Look What You Made Me Do" looks all the way back to clear the tables. Four-and-a-quarter minutes of salt and self-parody — the villain and the victim — in a swell of high-production pop references which, to Swift, also count as personal ones, too. The gang's all here: "Thriller," the Red era, crimped-hair-crying, Kardashian bashing, snakes of course...

Read our conversation — in which we suggest Taylor take a cue from professional wrestling — about "Look What You Made Me Do."

