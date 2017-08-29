Accessibility links

New Mix: Beck, Weaves, King Krule, S. Carey, More : All Songs Considered This week's essential mix from All Songs Considered includes the profoundly warped sounds of King Krule, Beck's new Beatles-esque song "Dear Life," an S. Carey track featured on Flaked and more.
NPR logo

Beck Weaves, S. Carey, More

Listen · 41:08
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/546986407/546986529" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Mix: Beck, Weaves, King Krule, S. Carey, More

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With

Our Show

New Mix: Beck, Weaves, King Krule, S. Carey, More

Clockwise from upper left: S. Carey, Beck, King Krule, Weaves, Curtis Harding Courtesy of the artists hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artists

After three years of trickling out singles, Beck has finally announced Colors, a new full-length due out this fall. His latest track, "Dear Life," channels Beach Boys harmonies and the barrel-house piano of classic Beatles songs like "Martha My Dear" or "Lady Madonna."

S. Carey, percussionist for Bon Iver, also returns, with a gorgeous new single he wrote for the Netflix series Flaked; English singer and rapper King Krule has a profoundly warped new sound in the song "Czech One;" Atlanta singer Curtis Harding just announced his second full-length record the melts together the worlds of soul, psychedelic rock and R&B; and the Canadian band Weaves delivers a bold shot of guitar rock on its new song, "#53."

Also on the show: This past weekend the DIY Musicians Conference was held in Nashville, with seminars and other programs to help artists navigate the complicated business of getting their songs sold and heard. Bob Boilen was there and made a number of discoveries, including AHI (pronounced "eye"), a soulful Toronto-based singer whose song "Ol' Sweet Day" is a warm embrace of innocent love and forgiveness.

Songs Featured On This Episode

Cover for We Made It Through The Wreckage

04Ol' Sweet Day

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/546986407/546987056" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Ol' Sweet Day
    Album
    We Made It Through The Wreckage
    Artist
    Ahi
    Label
    BLUEBLACK Music
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

AHI

  • Song: Ol' Sweet Day
  • from We Made It Through The Wreckage

Artists who attended the DIY Musicians Conference this past weekend in Nashville had a chance to pitch their songs to music supervisors, producers and other industry figures. AHI was just one of the noteworthy musicians Bob Boilen chose, for his powerful voice and memorable song. The Toronto singer's most recent album, We Made It Through The Wreckage.

Buy Featured Music

Song
We Made It Through The Wreckage
Album
We Made It Through The Wreckage
Artist
Ahi
Label
BLUEBLACK Music

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for (Single)

01Brassy Sun

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/546986407/546987166" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Brassy Sun
    Album
    (Single)
    Artist
    S. Carey
    Label
    Jagjaguwar
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

S. Carey

  • Song: Brassy Sun
  • from (Single)

Sean Carey, who records and performs as S. Carey, got his start as the percussionist for Bon Iver. As a solo artist he makes gorgeous, reflective songs perfect for a rainy day. Carey wrote this track for the Netflix series Flaked, but says he originally started it while on tour. "I was looking through some old pictures, part homesick, part just trying to kill the (sometimes endless) hours of free time you have on tour. I was looking at an old picture of my wife before I even knew her and started questioning whether I even knew this person, the person that I have the most intimate relationship with. I think people spend their whole lives trying to just know themselves, and I'm sure certain deep corners about your partner remain left unknown."

Buy Featured Music

Song
(Single)
Album
(Single)
Artist
S. Carey
Label
Jagjaguwar

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Wide Open

01#53

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/546986407/546987246" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    #53
    Album
    Wide Open
    Artist
    Weaves
    Label
    Kanine Records
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Weaves

  • Song: #53
  • from Wide Open

The music of Weaves has always been a bit frenetic and upside-down. But on its latest song, "#53," the band moves toward anthemic Springsteen-esque rock with an added dose of noise. Weaves' latest album, Wide Open, is out Oct. 6 on Kanine.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Wide Open
Album
Wide Open
Artist
Weaves
Label
Kanine Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Colors

04Dear Life

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/546986407/546988668" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Dear Life
    Album
    Colors
    Artist
    Beck
    Label
    Capitol
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Beck

  • Song: Dear Life
  • from Colors

Beck has always steeped much of his music in irony, with puzzling and playful lyrics. His latest single, "Dear Life," is (or at least seems to be) a reflection on middle age and how it's hard sometimes to make sense of the life you find yourself living. Colors, Beck's first new full-length since 2014's Morning Phase, is out Oct. 13 on Capitol Records.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Colors
Album
Colors
Artist
Beck
Label
Capitol

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for (Single)

01Czech One

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/546986407/546988802" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Czech One
    Album
    (Single)
    Artist
    King Krule
    Label
    True Panther
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

King Krule

  • Song: Czech One
  • from (Single)

King Krule is otherwise known as English singer and rapper Archy Marshall. "Czech One," is a bent and blurred mix of curious sounds and styles, from lounge jazz to R&B and trip-hop.

Buy Featured Music

Song
(Single)
Album
(Single)
Artist
King Krule
Label
True Panther

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Face Your Fear

01Wednesday Morning Atonement

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/546986407/546988985" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Wednesday Morning Atonement
    Album
    Face Your Fear
    Artist
    Curtis Harding
    Label
    Anti
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Curtis Harding

  • Song: Wednesday Morning Atonement
  • from Face Your Fear

Curtis Harding grew up singing gospel with his evangelical mother, rapping in Atlanta and later playing in a garage-rock band. These days, his music is a mix of all those sounds with a healthy dose of vintage soul. Harding says this track, produced by Danger Mouse, is "about an estranged father who for whatever reason was not able to be present in his family's life ... Also, the business of music can sometimes pull you away from the art of making it. So metaphorically, it's a story about a musician where, in theory, his songs are his children." Harding's latest album, Face Your Fear is out Oct. 27 on Anti.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Face Your Fear
Album
Face Your Fear
Artist
Curtis Harding
Label
Anti

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With