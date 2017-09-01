Roséwave 24/7: One Last Pink Drink For Summer

Roséwave 24/7 Listen

Y'all made roséwave a thing — those of you who got the vibe ran with its slightly boozy, altogether summer-pop chill. NPR's Sam Sanders shouted out the lifestyle in his It's Been A Minute podcast, which, if you haven't been listening... what is your life? Someone made a blushwave spin-off. A friend of mine even heard the original 75-song playlist in a D.C. rosé bar — Goo Goo Dolls' "Slide" was the dead giveaway.

As we hit the long Labor Day weekend, we thought it fitting to bring back the Roséwave 24/7 stream for a limited time only. The summer's ending, and rosé will soon be on deep discount at the liquor store. (You can age rosé, by the way, but like most good wine the more spendy, the more likely it can sit on a shelf until next time you hit the pool.) Like the last All Songs takeover, we've added more songs, more from the patron saints of roséwave (HAIM, Lorde, Migos, Carly Rae Jepsen, and, most crucially, Charli XCX's "Boys"), Madonna's "Ray Of Light," Kelela's "LMK," Ghost Town DJ's "My Boo" (which I can't believe we missed the first time around), and, as if to let a sexy saxophone play out the summer... "Careless Whisper."

So what drink/genre trend will soundtrack this autumn? Porter-gaze? Soup punk? Pumpkin spice-core? Whatever it is, roséwave will be here when the pink drink is back in season.