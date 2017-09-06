Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande And More To Hold Benefit Concert For Charlottesville

Singer Dave Matthews, who formed his band in Charlottesville, Va. in 1991, will host a benefit concert for the city following last month's violent protests there. Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Pharrell, Chris Stapleton, The Roots and Brittany Howard of The Alabama Shakes are slated to perform, along with other not-yet-named special guests.

Billed as "A Concert For Charlottesville, An Evening Of Music And Unity," the free event will be held on Sept. 24 at the University Of Virginia's Scott Stadium beginning at 3:30 p.m. Concertgoers are being asked to donate to the Concert For Charlottesville Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, with proceeds directed towards first responders, victims and their families affected by the violence in the city on Aug. 11 and 12.

The benefit concert is just the latest in a series of responses to Charlottesville from musicians and the music industry. Multiple artists, including Wilco, Wolf Eyes and Christopher Paul Stelling have released tracks to raise money and Spotify and other streaming services have taken steps to remove what they deemed white supremacist content from their platforms.