Accessibility links

All Songs +1: The Weird World Of 'Feature' Credits : All Songs Considered How contributors are credited on albums can lead to fierce, behind-the-scenes battles. Reporter Peter Robinson from The Guardian helps us make sense of this funny little corner of the music business.
NPR logo

All Songs +1: The Weird World Of 'Feature' Credits

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/548943840/549068318" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
All Songs +1: The Weird World Of 'Feature' Credits

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With

Our Show

All Songs +1: The Weird World Of 'Feature' Credits

Enlarge this image

Songs that feature other artists aren't obliged to credit those guests — but when they do, it can get complicated. Matt Bardins for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Matt Bardins for NPR

Songs that feature other artists aren't obliged to credit those guests — but when they do, it can get complicated.

Matt Bardins for NPR

Last week, All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and I took note of an article from The Guardian examining something within music that's uniquely byzantine: the practice of giving guest artists credits in song titles. You've no doubt seen some variation of it — "Song Title (feat. An Artist)." It's something that should be fairly straightforward, no? Well, no.

"Scan the charts and release schedules and you'll see numerous variations on the theme," wrote Guardian reporter Peter Robinson, "from 'and' and 'with' to 'x', '+' and 'presents'. But they don't all mean the same thing, and there can be fierce behind-the-scenes struggles over how artists are billed, how far up the credit chain they're allowed, or whether they're even credited at all."

Well of course this, as with much of the music business, is relatively insane. To understand it better, Bob and I spoke to Peter from his office in London to unpack this funny little corner of music and its business. — Andrew Flanagan

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With