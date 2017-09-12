Accessibility links

New Mix: Billy Corgan, Mavis Staples And Jeff Tweedy, Wolf Alice, More : All Songs Considered This week's essential new music includes a piano ballad from Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, a powerful look at race relations in America from soul singer Mavis Staples and more.
NPR logo

New Mix: Billy Corgan, Mavis Staples And Jeff Tweedy, Wolf Alice, More

Listen · 37:16
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/550202850/550414578" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Mix: Billy Corgan, Mavis Staples And Jeff Tweedy, Wolf Alice, More

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With

Our Show

New Mix: Billy Corgan, Mavis Staples And Jeff Tweedy, Wolf Alice, More

IMAGEClockwise from upper left: Wolf Alice, Jackie Shane, William Patrick Corgan, Loney Dear, Mavis Staples, Flikka Courtesy of the artists hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artists

Billy Corgan, as frontman for The Smashing Pumpkins, made twisted, abrasive rock. But within that project he always had a soft side, expressed in quieter, acoustic songs sprinkled throughout the Pumpkins' catalog. Now the singer is back with a new solo album of beautiful ballads made entirely of piano, acoustic guitar and strings. He's calling it Ogilala and releasing it under the name William Patrick Corgan later this fall. We've got the first single from the album on this week's show, the gorgeously orchestrated "Aeronaut."

Also on the show: Veteran gospel and R&B singer Mavis Staples has a powerful new record she made with her longtime friend, collaborator and Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, called If All I Was Was Black; the London-based band Wolf Alice has a synth-heavy pop song the group wrote for long, windows-down road trips; Jackie Shane, a '60s soul singer who largely disappeared more than 40 years ago, is back with a new collection of her classics; plus two Swedish artists, Loney Dear and Flikka. We last featured Loney Dear's richly layered pop music a decade ago on the show. He's now back with his first album in six years — Flikka is an entirely new, great unknown artist with an arresting voice.

Songs Featured On This Episode

Cover for Loney Dear

04Sum

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/550202850/550395206" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Sum
    Album
    Loney Dear
    Artist
    Loney Dear
    Label
    Real World Records
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Loney Dear

  • Song: Sum

Peter Gabriel has called Sweden's Loney Dear "Europe's answer to Brian Wilson." You can hear the parallel in the shimmery harmonies of Loney Dear's new self-titled album, the singer's first full-length in six years, due out Sept. 29.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Loney Dear
Album
Loney Dear
Artist
Loney Dear
Label
Real World Records

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for (Single)

01Ellington

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/550202850/550396320" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Flikka

  • Song: Ellington
  • from (Single)

Flikka, a singer from Stockholm, Sweden, is drawn to writing about the things she doesn't understand — so, she says, she writes a lot about love. Her self-released song, "Ellington" is about the power of love to both break you down and shape who you ultimately are in life. "Some feelings," Flikka says, "are beyond our control."

Cover for Visions Of A Life

04Don't Delete The Kisses

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/550202850/550396429" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Wolf Alice

  • Song: Don't Delete The Kisses
  • from Visions Of A Life

We first featured the London-based band Wolf Alice when the group released it's 2015 debut full-length, My Love Is Cool. Now Wolf Alice is back, with a follow-up album that includes this ruminative love story, "Don't Delete The Kisses." Visions Of A Life is out Sept. 29.

Cover for Ogilala

04Aeronaut

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/550202850/550396788" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Aeronaut
    Album
    Ogilala
    Artist
    William Patrick Corgan
    Label
    BMG
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

William Patrick Corgan

  • Song: Aeronaut
  • from Ogilala

William Patrick Corgan is better-known as Billy Corgan, longtime frontman and songwriter for The Smashing Pumpkins. His latest solo album, and second since releasing TheFutureEmbrace more than a decade ago, is Ogilala. It's comprised entirely of quiet ballads performed on acoustic guitar and piano, with string arrangements. Ogilala is due out Oct. 13 on BMG.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Ogilala
Album
Ogilala
Artist
William Patrick Corgan
Label
BMG

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for If All I Was Was Black

Mavis Staples

  • Song: If All I Was Was Black
  • from If All I Was Was Black

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy wrote eleven new songs for singer Mavis Staples and her album If All I Was Was Black. Staples co-wrote several of the tracks, lyrics including this title track. The album takes an unflinching, and ultimately hopeful, look at the state of race relations in this country, looking at both the nation's troubled past and current struggles. If All I Was Was Black is out Nov. 17 on Anti Records.

YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
If All I Was Was Black
Album
If All I Was Was Black
Artist
Mavis Staples
Label
Anti

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Any Other Way

12Cruel Cruel World

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/550202850/550397317" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Cruel Cruel World
    Album
    Any Other Way
    Artist
    Jackie Shane
    Label
    Numero
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Jackie Shane

  • Song: Cruel Cruel World
  • from Any Other Way

Jackie Shane is a transgender soul singer originally from Nashville, who released a handful of popular songs in the '60s before an lengthy seclusion, which began in 1971. After the ban on transgender people in the military was announced recently, Shane re-emerged and posted her song "Cruel Cruel World" on Bandcamp to raise money for LGBTQ rights. The track is included on an upcoming compilation of Shane's work called Any Other Way, due out Oct. 20 on the Numero Group.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Any Other Way
Album
Any Other Way
Artist
Jackie Shane
Label
Numero

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With