Perfume Genius' Crowd Can Dance

Beginning in July, Perfume Genius (née Mike Hadreas) asked fans to submit videos of them dancing to "Wreath" — a relentless song that crescendoes with a circular yodel that has to be seen live to be believed — for what would end up being the video you see above.

On his world-best Twitter account, Hadreas praised entries — amid calls for churros — and shared some of his favorites before naming Esperanza Kroger & Yú as the contest's winners. (See their entry below.) For their work, they may have won "a personally curated witchbasket." We would expect no less.

