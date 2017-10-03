Your Favorite Tom Petty Songs

The first time I heard Tom Petty, it was the tail end of 1976. I was working in a record warehouse and saw this album arrive by an unknown band on Leon Russell's Shelter Records. I popped it open and cranked it loud. Ten songs in 30 minutes — it felt remarkably refreshing. And I say "remarkably refreshing" because it really was a throwback album. In fact, the song that hooked me was the album's closing cut, "American Girl," with its '50s Bo Diddley beat and the way Tom Petty and Mike Campbell mimicked The Byrds' 1960s 12-string guitar sound with their unison playing.

"American Girl" talks about the American Dream — about being "raised on promises" and hoping to find somewhere in this "great big world" where there was "a little more life." But the song takes a dark lyrical turn on a balcony on a "cold cold night" — and a moment from a painful past with the memory of a man so close, but "still so far out of reach."

There have always been hints that she committed suicide from that balcony, though Petty himself denied it; still, that darkness is the song's brilliance. Though remembered as a classic, "American Girl" (the second single from his first album) was a flop. It never charted until a reissue in 1994, but it's always stood the test of time. —Bob Boilen