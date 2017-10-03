Accessibility links

New Mix: The Breeders, Torres, Ibeyi, Tom Petty, More : All Songs Considered We open with a song of healing from Brooklyn band Florist, continuing with the French-Cuban palette of Ibeyi and finishing by honoring Tom Petty.
NPR logo

New Mix: The Breeders, Torres, Ibeyi, Tom Petty, More

Listen · 39:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/555335655/555368913" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Mix: The Breeders, Torres, Ibeyi, Tom Petty, More

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With

Our Show

New Mix: The Breeders, Torres, Ibeyi, Tom Petty, More

Clockwise from upper left: Tom Petty, Torres, The Breeders, Ibeyi Courtesy of the artists, except Tom Petty, Richard E. Aaron/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artists, except Tom Petty, Richard E. Aaron/Getty Images

It's hard to record a show like ours in the wake of a tragedy as profound as what happened in Las Vegas this past Sunday. But we hope the music we're sharing this week gives you time to reflect and, if needed, escape. One thing we know: Songs, in times like this, often take on new meaning.

Your Favorite Tom Petty Songs

All Songs Considered

Your Favorite Tom Petty Songs

We open with "Blue Mountain Road," a track by the band Florist about the death of lead singer Emily Sprague's mother; it's a song of healing for anyone struggling to get through a difficult time.

Also on the program: The arresting sounds of singer Amber Mark; French-Cuban twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz, otherwise known as Ibeyi; the shoegaze rock duo, bed.; Mackenzie Scott, who writes and records as Torres, will "tongue-slap your brains out"; and The Breeders return with the band's first new song in nearly a decade.

We close this week's show by pausing to reflect on the loss of Tom Petty last night at the age of 66. He was one of the coolest rock artists of all time, with a nonstop catalog of infectious hits.

New Mix: The Breeders, Torres, Ibeyi And More

Cover for If Blue Could Be Happiness

01Blue Mountain Road

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Blue Mountain Road
    Album
    If Blue Could Be Happiness
    Artist
    Florist
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Florist

  • Song: Blue Mountain Road
  • from If Blue Could Be Happiness

Based out of Brooklyn, Florist makes reflective folk-pop about the beauty and joy of the little things in life. This song, inspired by the death of singer Emily Sprague's mother, is for anyone struggling with loss or coping with hard times.

Buy Featured Music

Song
If Blue Could Be Happiness
Album
If Blue Could Be Happiness
Artist
Florist
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for 3:33am

03S P A C E

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    S P A C E
    Album
    3:33am
    Artist
    Amber Mark
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Amber Mark

  • Song: S P A C E
  • from 3:33am

Though Amber Mark is currently based out of New York, the singer-producer had quite a global upbringing, residing everywhere from Germany to Brazil. On "S P A C E," a standout track from her debut EP, 3:33am, she embellishes her vocals with sonic textures imbued from her time in India.

Buy Featured Music

Song
3:33am
Album
3:33am
Artist
Amber Mark
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Ash

03Deathless (ft. Kamasi Washington)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Deathless (ft. Kamasi Washington)
    Album
    Ash
    Artist
    Ibeyi
    Label
    XL Recordings
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Ibeyi

  • Song: Deathless (ft. Kamasi Washington)
  • from Ash

On their sophomore album as Ibeyi, Ash, sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz build upon their all-encompassing sound. Written after Lisa-Kaindé was racially profiled by French police, the anthemic "Deathless" pairs resilient lyrics with Kamasi Washington's skillful saxophone.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Ash
Album
Ash
Artist
Ibeyi
Label
XL Recordings
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Fine - Single

01Fine

bed.

  • Song: Fine
  • from Fine - Single

The married duo behind the music of bed., Alex and Sierra Haager, recently became parents. But Alex says this song is about the family he grew up with and the hazards of being close to someone without ever truly opening up to them. "Fine" is from the band's upcoming, full-length debut due out sometime next year.

Cover for Three Futures

01Tongue Slap Your Brains Out

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Tongue Slap Your Brains Out
    Album
    Three Futures
    Artist
    Torres
    Label
    4AD
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Torres

  • Song: Tongue Slap Your Brains Out
  • from Three Futures

Torres' third album, Three Futures, is an ambitious left turn from the guitar-driven sound of 2015's Sprinter. The record opens with a rumination on an idiom from Mackenzie Scott's Southern childhood: "Tongue Slap Your Brains Out," reconciling a comfort food past with her "damn Yankee" present.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Three Futures
Album
Three Futures
Artist
Torres
Label
4AD
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Wait In The Car - Single

01Wait In The Car

The Breeders

  • Song: Wait In The Car
  • from Wait In The Car - Single

The Breeders return after a nearly ten-year break with this two-minute burst of guitar noise and playful hooks. Singer Kim Deal dropped us an email: "I struggle. So in the song I'm a delusional, self-important, grandiose, paranoid who never says the right thing. But I'm trying." "Wait In The Car" is part of a series of 7" records the band is releasing in the coming weeks.

Cover for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Tom Petty

  • Song: American Girl
  • from Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Tom Petty passed away last night at the age of 66. Host Bob Boilen first heard Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers while working at a warehouse boxing vinyl records in 1976. This song, from the band's debut album, has a timeless, Bo Diddley beat and unison guitars, with a sound Bob found irresistible. This is just one of the songs you can hear in a playlist of Tom Petty's best songs assembled by NPR Music and our listeners.

YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Album
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Artist
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Label
Warner Bros.
Released
1976

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With