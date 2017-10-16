Accessibility links

Fever Ray Teases First New Music In Eight Years : All Songs Considered It's been eight years since Karin Dreijer-Andersson released her debut as Fever Ray. Now a short video for "karma kinksters" suggests a new direction.
Advisory: The above video contains language that some may find offensive.

Karin Dreijer-Andersson likes to play; the pitch-shifted vocals found on Fever Ray's self-titled 2009 debut forced questions of authorship, voice and beauty through ritualistic electro-pop.

Outside of and after that record, her experimental approach to — well, everything — has been clear. There's that one time Fever Ray accepted an award while gurgling through a melted face mask. Her sibling duo The Knife recently announced a live DVD with a pair of surreal knife demonstrations. And, as of yesterday, she has a Swedish phone number for lonely singles ("Karma Kinksters") that you can call where someone gargles veiled threats, then shouts before you hear the beep to leave a message. (I know, I called and am still confused/delighted.)

Something's up! And now there's a minute-long teaser video with new music on Fever Ray's YouTube channel. "Sadist, empathetic switch seeks same," reads the onscreen text. "For hours and hours of sharing: ideas, skin warmth, breath, politics, dreams, and body fluids."

It's been eight years since Fever Ray's debut, an album born out of sleepless new-mother nights, animated with striking and surreal imagery. The psychedelic-dub music teased here prowls and slinks, as Dreijer-Andersson shouts, "This house makes it hard to f***." Maybe we're getting the raunchy Tinder album from Fever Ray we didn't know we wanted or would ever be prepared for.

