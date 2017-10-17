Accessibility links

See MGMT's Video For The New Song 'Little Dark Age' And More : All Songs Considered On this week's show: Reincarnation, the afterlife, parallel universes, time travel... and how it'll affect your weekend! Also: What to do when a favorite artist works with a not-so-favorite artist.
NPR logo

New Mix: MGMT, Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile, More

Listen · 43:47
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/558149043/558312492" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
New Mix: MGMT, Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile, More

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With

Our Show

New Mix: MGMT, Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile, More

Clockwise from upper left: Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Susanne Sundfør, MGMT, Dark Rooms Courtesy of the artists hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artists

MGMT, the psych-pop duo behind one of the decade's best earworms, is back with its first new music in four years. "Little Dark Age" is the title track to their 2018 album, a pulsing, synthesized meditation on the age of anxiety over a world coming apart.

Also on the show: Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile collaborate on a new album called Lotta Sea Lice; the Brooklyn duo Howard has a new cut inspired by a surreal dream; Norwegian singer Susanne Sundfør considers the possibility of reincarnation in the wake of a breakdown; and Dark Rooms, fronted by composer Daniel Hart, has a remarkable and beautifully soaring song, "I Get Overwhelmed," featured in the film A Ghost Story.

All that, plus results from the last week's poll on the songs we should retire... and the songs too good to touch.

New Mix: MGMT, Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile, More

Cover for A Ghost Story (Original Soundtrack)

New Mix: MGMT, Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile, More

Dark Rooms

  • Song: I Get Overwhelmed
  • from A Ghost Story (Original Soundtrack)

This past week, Robin has been transfixed by David Lowery's latest film A Ghost Story, especially the score from composer Daniel Hart. Hart's band Dark Rooms recorded the frenetic "I Get Overwhelmed" in response to internet-induced loneliness. (Stay tuned for more from Robin's interview with Hart later this week.)

Buy Featured Music

Song
A Ghost Story (Original Soundtrack)
Album
A Ghost Story (Original Soundtrack)
Artist
Daniel Hart
Label
Milan Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Little Dark Age (Single)

MGMT

  • Song: Little Dark Age
  • from Little Dark Age (Single)

On the title track of MGMT's forthcoming album, Little Dark Age, the band reckons with the societal chaos that's unfolded since their last album dropped in 2013. "In 'Little Dark Age,' there's this desperate shame and guilt — the hangover brought on by years of apathy, irony, and vanity," the band told us. "And what to do about it? Bring a stone — hurl it at the mirrored window? We live in an age of 'disintegrating things,' but what are those things?" Little Dark Age is out in 2018.

YouTube
Cover for Music For People In Trouble

New Mix: MGMT, Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile, More

Susanne Sundfør

  • Song: Reincarnation
  • from Music For People In Trouble

Norwegian artist Susanne Sundfør's latest album, Music For People In Trouble, acts as a global and personal reassessment of sorts. On "Reincarnation," she steeps apocalyptic musings in rich pedal steel.

Buy Featured Music

Song
Music For People In Trouble
Album
Music For People In Trouble
Artist
Susanne Sundfør
Label
Bella Union
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Lotta Sea Lice

New Mix: MGMT, Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile, More

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile

  • Song: Blue Cheese
  • from Lotta Sea Lice

A standout from Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile's new collaborative record Lotta Sea Lice, "Blue Cheese" is playful and absurd. It also deserves proper credit for earnestly rhyming "cough on her" with "fabric softener."

Buy Featured Music

Song
Lotta Sea Lice
Album
Lotta Sea Lice
Artist
Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
Label
Matador
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Mother's Wedding - Single

New Mix: MGMT, Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile, More

Howard

  • Song: Mother's Wedding
  • from Mother's Wedding - Single

The inspiration for Howard's latest single came to frontman Howard Feibusch in a thrift store dream. If something about the track sounds nonlinear, it's because each verse was recorded with different drums and guitars to capture a "hodge-podge" feeling.

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With