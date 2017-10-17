New Mix: MGMT, Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile, More
MGMT, the psych-pop duo behind one of the decade's best earworms, is back with its first new music in four years. "Little Dark Age" is the title track to their 2018 album, a pulsing, synthesized meditation on the age of anxiety over a world coming apart.
Also on the show: Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile collaborate on a new album called Lotta Sea Lice; the Brooklyn duo Howard has a new cut inspired by a surreal dream; Norwegian singer Susanne Sundfør considers the possibility of reincarnation in the wake of a breakdown; and Dark Rooms, fronted by composer Daniel Hart, has a remarkable and beautifully soaring song, "I Get Overwhelmed," featured in the film A Ghost Story.
All that, plus results from the last week's poll on the songs we should retire... and the songs too good to touch.
Dark Rooms
- Song: I Get Overwhelmed
- from A Ghost Story (Original Soundtrack)
This past week, Robin has been transfixed by David Lowery's latest film A Ghost Story, especially the score from composer Daniel Hart. Hart's band Dark Rooms recorded the frenetic "I Get Overwhelmed" in response to internet-induced loneliness. (Stay tuned for more from Robin's interview with Hart later this week.)
MGMT
- Song: Little Dark Age
- from Little Dark Age (Single)
On the title track of MGMT's forthcoming album, Little Dark Age, the band reckons with the societal chaos that's unfolded since their last album dropped in 2013. "In 'Little Dark Age,' there's this desperate shame and guilt — the hangover brought on by years of apathy, irony, and vanity," the band told us. "And what to do about it? Bring a stone — hurl it at the mirrored window? We live in an age of 'disintegrating things,' but what are those things?" Little Dark Age is out in 2018.
Susanne Sundfør
- Song: Reincarnation
- from Music For People In Trouble
Norwegian artist Susanne Sundfør's latest album, Music For People In Trouble, acts as a global and personal reassessment of sorts. On "Reincarnation," she steeps apocalyptic musings in rich pedal steel.
Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
- Song: Blue Cheese
- from Lotta Sea Lice
A standout from Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile's new collaborative record Lotta Sea Lice, "Blue Cheese" is playful and absurd. It also deserves proper credit for earnestly rhyming "cough on her" with "fabric softener."
Howard
- Song: Mother's Wedding
- from Mother's Wedding - Single
The inspiration for Howard's latest single came to frontman Howard Feibusch in a thrift store dream. If something about the track sounds nonlinear, it's because each verse was recorded with different drums and guitars to capture a "hodge-podge" feeling.