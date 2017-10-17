New Mix: MGMT, Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile, More

MGMT, the psych-pop duo behind one of the decade's best earworms, is back with its first new music in four years. "Little Dark Age" is the title track to their 2018 album, a pulsing, synthesized meditation on the age of anxiety over a world coming apart.

Also on the show: Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile collaborate on a new album called Lotta Sea Lice; the Brooklyn duo Howard has a new cut inspired by a surreal dream; Norwegian singer Susanne Sundfør considers the possibility of reincarnation in the wake of a breakdown; and Dark Rooms, fronted by composer Daniel Hart, has a remarkable and beautifully soaring song, "I Get Overwhelmed," featured in the film A Ghost Story.

All that, plus results from the last week's poll on the songs we should retire... and the songs too good to touch.