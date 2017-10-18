Accessibility links

Hear Sleater-Kinney's New Song, 'Here We Come'

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With

Hear Sleater-Kinney's New Song, 'Here We Come'

Carrie Brownstein performing with Sleater-Kinney at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. Alex Schelldorf for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Schelldorf for NPR

In April, a long list of musicians, comedians and visual artists were announced for 7-inches For Planned Parenthood, featuring new and rare tracks from the likes of St. Vincent, Feist, Björk, Bon Iver and Helado Negro. The box set is a response to "lawmakers with extreme views [who] are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood," according to the creators of the project. "If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings."

Sleater-Kinney's entry to the box set is a new track recorded during the No Cities To Love sessions, an oblong punk squalor titled "Here We Come."

