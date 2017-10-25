Hear Two Versions Of Kevin Morby's New Single, 'Baltimore'

Kevin Morby is no stranger to singing about cities. His latest album City Music, which came out in June, hinted toward a vision of New York City through Midwestern eyes. Still, the cityscapes within Morby's tunes have always lended themselves more toward the figurative than specific. Perhaps this is why his new single "Baltimore" - which Morby recorded twice, once for City Music and once for 2016's Singing Saw - feels different, yet so familiar.

"I love Baltimore," says Morby in a press release. "It is a city with a giant heart and has remained one of my favorite places to keep returning to on tour. It is unique and beautiful and you can't mistake it for anywhere else in the world. All proceeds from both my and the label side will go to the Believe In Music education program, which provides 'an innovative music education for Baltimore's youth.'"

The two versions, "Baltimore (Sky At Night)" and "Baltimore (County Line)," are out today on Bandcamp via Dead Oceans.