Brian Eno And My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Share A Seismic New Ambient Journey

Enlarge this image toggle caption Gijsbert Hanekroot; Dove Shore/Getty Images Gijsbert Hanekroot; Dove Shore/Getty Images

Ex-squeeze me? A-baking powder? Brian Eno and My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields have collaborated on a new track together (for Adult Swim's Singles Program)? It's nine minutes rising seismic euphoria, blasted through the center of a black sun, its horizon bent beyond all logic? Am I alive? Am I dreaming? Don't wake me up.