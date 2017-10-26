What Song Terrifies You?

What song terrifies you? A few years ago, we asked our listeners to answer that question. The criteria was broad— whether it be chilling lyrics, haunting chord progression or just a menacing attitude, we wanted to hear anything that could induce the heebiest of jeebies. The feedback was varied and scary — and excellent. Naturally, we enshrined it in a playlist.

This year, we're lighting the rune-etched votives and dimming the lights to bring that playlist back from the beyond in anticipation of this weekend's festivities. But again, we beseech you: Help us DJ the most wicked Halloween party this side of the underworld by adding your picks for the scariest songs of all time (just beneath the playlist).