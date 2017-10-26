Accessibility links

What Song Terrifies You? : All Songs Considered Help NPR Music spook friends and frenemies alike like weekend by sharing the scariest song you know.
NPR logo What Song Terrifies You?

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With

What Song Terrifies You?

Enlarge this image

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath, pictured in his hot tub at home in Beverly Hills on Apr. 28, 1982. Eddie Sanderson/Mirrorpix/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Eddie Sanderson/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath, pictured in his hot tub at home in Beverly Hills on Apr. 28, 1982.

Eddie Sanderson/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

What song terrifies you? A few years ago, we asked our listeners to answer that question. The criteria was broad— whether it be chilling lyrics, haunting chord progression or just a menacing attitude, we wanted to hear anything that could induce the heebiest of jeebies. The feedback was varied and scary — and excellent. Naturally, we enshrined it in a playlist.

This year, we're lighting the rune-etched votives and dimming the lights to bring that playlist back from the beyond in anticipation of this weekend's festivities. But again, we beseech you: Help us DJ the most wicked Halloween party this side of the underworld by adding your picks for the scariest songs of all time (just beneath the playlist).

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With