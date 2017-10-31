Accessibility links

Godflesh, The Mutants Of Industrial Metal, Return With 'Post Self' : All Songs Considered The duo today announces Post Self, out Nov. 17, with the bruising title track.
NPR logo Godflesh, The Mutants Of Industrial Metal, Return With 'Post Self'

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With

Review

Viking's Choice

Godflesh, The Mutants Of Industrial Metal, Return With 'Post Self'

Enlarge this image

Godflesh's Post Self comes out Nov. 17. VK/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
VK/Courtesy of the artist

Godflesh's Post Self comes out Nov. 17.

VK/Courtesy of the artist

When we last left Godflesh, the mecha-mutants of industrial metal had returned after more than a decade with 2014's devastatingly nasty A World Lit Only By Fire. It was one of those reunion albums that wasn't only better than it should've been, but a reclamation and reinvention for Justin Broadrick and G.C. Green.

The duo today announces Post Self with the bruising title track. With a piledriver of a boom-bap drum-machine beat and swirling guitar riffs, it's Godflesh through the atmospherically bleak post-punk lens of Killing Joke.

Post Self comes out Nov. 17 on Avalanche Recordings. Track list below:

"Post Self"
" Parasite"
"No Body"
"Mirror Of Finite Light"
"Be God"
"The Cyclic End"
"Pre Self"
"Mortality Sorrow"
"In Your Shadow"
"The Infinite End"

All Songs Considered

Music You'll Fall In Love With