Guest DJ: Weaves
My current obsession is Wide Open, the new album from the Toronto band Weaves. Morgan Waters plays some of the most angular and memorable guitar I've heard in a long time, and the rhythm section is a dynamic driving force, too. Singer Jasmyn Burke may as well be on her own planet, with a style that's both adventurous in tone and affirming in message.
I first became fascinated with Weaves' sound in 2015, and had the group perform a Tiny Desk concert last year. Now, for this +1 edition of All Songs Considered, I finally get to sit and talk with Morgan Waters and Jasmyn Burke, who play guest DJ, discuss Wide Open and more.
Songs Featured In The Episode
Bob Dylan
- Song: Don't Think Twice, It's All Right
- from The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan
"When I was probably about 14, I started getting into his music. My uncle Owen would always give me music to listen to, and I just really liked Bob Dylan from the start. He's just very simplistic, nice ... there's something about his voice that draws you in. [My family] would just always be like, 'You've listened to this album so many times.' But my room was in the basement, so ... they kept me tucked away." —Jasmyn Burke
INXS
- Song: Need You Tonight
- from Kick
"At a certain point, when CDs started coming out, you could rent CDs. [My dad] would rent CDs and he would tape them, put them on tapes. I guess that's an early piracy thing. I would listen to some of the tapes, and INXS was one of the ones he had that as a kid, when I was 8, I was like, 'What is this? This is the catchiest, grooviest thing.'" —Morgan Waters
Bunny
- Song: Face Your Own
"The first time I ever saw Jasmyn perform, she was playing a solo set with Drew [Smith, of Bunny]. Drew was my roommate and we actually lived above Tamara [Lindeman] of The Weather Station. There was three floors of music happening in this house in Toronto. Drew is an amazing, classic pop songwriter. " —Morgan Waters
"That was the second Weaves show. I started Weaves as a one-person show at the beginning, and my first two shows were just me looping guitar and doing walls of sound and singing." — Jasmyn Burke
Weaves
- Song: Scream (feat. Tanya Tagaq)
- from Wide Open
"It's kind of an anthem in a way that I just feel like you should scream your name, regardless of what's happening in the world and how people might view you. And it was very reactionary for myself. I wrote it after the election and we were in the U.K. during Brexit. It just felt like [I was experiencing] all this negative energy, and like my experience as a person in this world, if somebody would want to physically hurt me or just assume I'm a certain person because of the color of my skin. I just felt like I wanted to articulate that in a song. It was just emotion pent up inside, I think, and it just kind of came out." —Jasmyn Burke
Casper Skulls
- Song: Lingua Franca
- from Mercy Works
"I love bands that have male and female voices. They share leads like The xx, and there's so many bands that do that ... it's nice to have a he-said/she-said. They can be heavy and slackers sometimes, but then this song is so melodic, almost like Alvvays." —Morgan Burke
Weaves
- Song: #53
- from Wide Open
"I think I had read [Bruce Springsteen]'s book on the road and then wrote it after I came home." —Jasmyn Burke
"I think I heard those melodies in the lyrics, and it just sort of felt like that end-of-the-world feeling. But we're gonna make it!" —Morgan Waters
Teenanger
- Song: It Works With My Body
- from Teenager
"Teenanger is a band from Toronto. I kind of grew up with them. I started a band before this, called Rat Tail, and we used to play punk shows together in the city. They were always supportive of my first band, and they put out an album this year called Teenager because everyone always confuses their name." —Jasmyn Burke
Weaves
- Song: Walkaway
- from Wide Open
"This was the first song we recorded for the album, and it kind of set the tone ... it felt like a classic kind of song." —Morgan Waters
"I feel like there's a theme in the album of, be strong and confident, and walk away if you have to get out of an uncomfortable situation. Listen to your instincts. I think that's important, especially now." —Jasmyn Burke