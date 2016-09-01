Accessibility links

Alt.Latino Pays Tribute To Juan Gabriel : Alt.Latino The immensely popular Mexican singer died Sunday. Alt.Latino gathers some friends to mourn his death, celebrate his music and unpack his legacy.
Alt.Latino Pays Tribute To Juan Gabriel

Listen · 39:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/491989878/492245340" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Juan Gabriel performs in Las Vegas in 2009. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for LARAS hide caption

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for LARAS

Juan Gabriel performs in Las Vegas in 2009.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for LARAS

Editor's note: This is an Encore presentation of of our Juan Gabriel tribute published last year shortly after his untimely death.

It takes time to explain an artist like Juan Gabriel to those unfamiliar with who he was. The singer, who died Sunday, was practically a household name throughout the Spanish-speaking world, but his death caused hardly a blip of recognition among most of those who'd tuned in to MTV's Video Music Awards the night of his death.

That's what Alt.Latino is for.

For this week's episode, we gathered a few folks to come play some of their favorite Juan Gabriel tracks — not only to mourn his death, but also to unpack his immense popularity and success. As you'll hear, the answers are both complex and simple, much like JuanGa's cultural impact.

Once you get an idea of why he was such a big deal, I think you may agree that in an age when music fans often listen only to what they already like, we may never see another performer have this kind of personal impact on so many people.

Hear The Songs

Juan Gabriel
Courtesy of the artist

Amor Eterno (En Vivo En El Palacio De Bellas Artes)

  • from Celebrando 25 Años de Juan Gabriel en Concierto en el Palacio de Bellas Artes
  • by Juan Gabriel
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Celebrando 25 Años de Juan Gabriel en Concierto en el Palacio de Bellas Artes
Album
Celebrando 25 Años de Juan Gabriel en Concierto en el Palacio de Bellas Artes
Artist
Juan Gabriel
Label
RCA Records
Released
1998

Juan Gabriel
Courtesy of the artist

Hasta Que Te Conocí

  • from En el Palacio de Bellas Artes
  • by Juan Gabriel
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
En el Palacio de Bellas Artes
Album
En el Palacio de Bellas Artes
Artist
Juan Gabriel
Label
BMG
Released
1992

Juan Gabriel
Courtesy of the artist

El Noa-Noa

  • from Recuerdos
  • by Juan Gabriel
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Recuerdos
Album
Recuerdos
Artist
Juan Gabriel
Label
Ariola Records
Released
1980

Juan Gabriel Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

La Frontera

  • from Recuerdos
  • by Juan Gabriel
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Recuerdos
Album
Recuerdos
Artist
Juan Gabriel
Label
Ariola Records
Released
1980

Juan Gabriel
Courtesy of the artist

La Farsante

  • from Divo Canta a Mexico
  • by Juan Gabriel
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Divo Canta a Mexico
Album
Divo Canta a Mexico
Artist
Juan Gabriel
Label
Norte
Released
2008

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture