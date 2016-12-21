Alt.Latino Listeners Pick The Best Of 2016

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ebru Yildiz/NPR Ebru Yildiz/NPR

In at least one way, 2016 was like so many other recent years: There was an abundance of great new work released in the world of Latin-alternative music this year. I have noted some of these releases on our show and shared a few more with listeners on NPR's Weekend Edition. We've also picked several songs and albums for NPR Music's Best Of 2016 extravaganza.

And now, Alt.Latino listeners speak up with some of their favorite picks of the year — all of which are completely different than the ones we've already chosen. This year, we gave some of you a call to hear why you chose the songs and albums that you did.

This week is also an opportunity to thank all of you who stream or download this podcast, or who listen to us on one of the 40-plus public radio stations around the country who carry Alt.Latino.

We are nothing without the support and encouragement of you, our listeners. In this golden age of podcasts, the fact that you choose to spend time with us when you have so many options is a honor, and we try to repay you every week with great music, stories and interviews.

We hope you have a magical new year, and we look forward to more great music in 2017.