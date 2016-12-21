Accessibility links

NPR logo

Alt.Latino Listeners Pick The Best Of 2016

Listen · 45:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/506182088/506476600" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Alt.Latino Listeners Pick The Best Of 2016

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture

Our Show

Alt.Latino Listeners Pick The Best Of 2016

Alt.Latino Listeners Pick The Best Of 2016

Listen · 45:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/506182088/506476600" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

iLe performs as part of NPR Music: Live In Concert at Damrosch Park in New York on Aug. 4, 2016. Ebru Yildiz/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Ebru Yildiz/NPR

iLe performs as part of NPR Music: Live In Concert at Damrosch Park in New York on Aug. 4, 2016.

Ebru Yildiz/NPR

In at least one way, 2016 was like so many other recent years: There was an abundance of great new work released in the world of Latin-alternative music this year. I have noted some of these releases on our show and shared a few more with listeners on NPR's Weekend Edition. We've also picked several songs and albums for NPR Music's Best Of 2016 extravaganza.

In Case You Can't Wait: A Preview Of Alt.Latino's Best Latin Music Of 2016

Alt.Latino

In Case You Can't Wait: A Preview Of Alt.Latino's Best Latin Music Of 2016

Alt.Latino Picks The Best Latin Music Of 2016

Alt.Latino

Alt.Latino Picks The Best Latin Music Of 2016

And now, Alt.Latino listeners speak up with some of their favorite picks of the year — all of which are completely different than the ones we've already chosen. This year, we gave some of you a call to hear why you chose the songs and albums that you did.

This week is also an opportunity to thank all of you who stream or download this podcast, or who listen to us on one of the 40-plus public radio stations around the country who carry Alt.Latino.

We are nothing without the support and encouragement of you, our listeners. In this golden age of podcasts, the fact that you choose to spend time with us when you have so many options is a honor, and we try to repay you every week with great music, stories and interviews.

We hope you have a magical new year, and we look forward to more great music in 2017.

Article continues after sponsorship

Hear The Songs

Buenaventura album art Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

La Santa Cecilia

  • Song: Pa' Que Trabajar
  • from Buenaventura
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Buenaventura
Album
Buenaventura
Artist
La Santa Cecilia

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Beat is Dead album art Courtesy of Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of Artist

Nina Diaz

  • Song: Queen Beats King
  • from The Beat Is Dead
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Beat Is Dead
Album
The Beat Is Dead
Artist
Nina Diaz
Label
Cosmica
Released
2016

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

A La Mar album art Courtesy of Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of Artist

Vicente Garcia

  • Song: Carmesi
  • from A La Mar
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
A La Mar
Album
A La Mar
Artist
Vicente Garcia
Released
2016

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

fea album art Courtesy of Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of Artist

Fea

  • Song: Mujer Moderna
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Fea
Album
Fea
Artist
Fea
Label
Blackheart Records
Released
2016

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Siloe Album art Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

Siloe

  • Song: La Verdad
  • from La Verdad
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
La Verdad
Album
La Verdad
Artist
Siloe

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Autorreverse album art Courtesy of Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of Artist

Ampersan

  • Song: El Compromiso
  • from Autorreverse
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Autorreverse
Album
Autorreverse
Artist
Ampersan

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for ilevitable

iLe

  • Song: Triángulo
  • from ilevitable
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
ilevitable
Album
ilevitable
Artist
iLe
Label
Sony Music Latin
Released
2016

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Album art Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

Soltron

  • Song: Arroz con Gandules
  • from Soltron
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Soltron
Album
Soltron
Artist
Soltron

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Kenny Cruz album art Courtesy of Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of Artist

Kenny Cruz

  • Song: 30 Años Después
  • from 30 Años Después
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
30 Años Después
Album
30 Años Después
Artist
Kenny Cruz
Label
GG Music
Released
2012

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture