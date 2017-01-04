Accessibility links

Guest DJ Xenia Rubinos Spins Music From Solange To Ravel

Xenia Rubinos plays Guest DJ on this week's episode of Alt.Latino. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Courtesy of the artist

Xenia Rubinos plays Guest DJ on this week's episode of Alt.Latino.

Courtesy of the artist

Vocalist Xenia Rubinos ended 2016 with a bang: Her album Black Terry Cat was singled out in best-of-the-year lists by NPR Music, The New York Times and Rolling Stone. That kind of recognition is a major deal for an independent artist with a one-of-a-kind artistic vision.

Alt.Latino first recognized that vision back in 2012, when we featured a track from Rubinos' first self-released EP, Magic Trix. After we first heard Black Terry Cat earlier this year, we rushed her and her band into our office for a mesmerizing Tiny Desk concert that only hints at the magic of her live show.

That's what we're always trying to do at Alt.Latino: find and then support artists whose vision and imagination stops you in your tracks and opens up new worlds of sounds and ideas. So when Rubinos and her band passed through D.C. while on tour recently, we asked her to bring some music so we could discuss art, life and the joys of subtlety. It's a spirited conversation, and we can't wait for the next one.

Article continues after sponsorship

Guest DJ: Xenia Rubinos

Cover for Black Terry Cat

Xenia Rubinos

  • Song: Mexican Chef
  • from Black Terry Cat
Album Abbey Sings Abbey Courtesy of Artist hide caption

Courtesy of Artist

Abbey Lincoln

  • Song: World Is Falling Down
  • from Abbey Sings Abbey
Cover for A Seat At The Table

Solange

  • Song: Where do We Go
  • from A Seat At The Table
album art Courtesy of artist hide caption

Courtesy of artist

Vicentico Valdes

  • Song: Aretes de la Luna
  • from Aretes de la Luna [International Music ]
album art Courtesy of Artist hide caption

Courtesy of Artist

Brookzill!

  • Song: Saudade Songbook
  • from Throwback to the Future
cover Courtesy of Artist hide caption

Courtesy of Artist

Deantoni Parks

  • Song: Fosse in the Grass
  • from Technoself
Album cover Courtesy of artist hide caption

Courtesy of artist

Arthur Rubenstein

  • Song: Valses nobles et sentimentales (version for piano) iii Modere
  • from Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 3 - Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales - Chopin
  • by Arthur Rubenstein
