Accessibility links

NPR logo

The Alt.Latino Spring 2017 New Music Preview

Listen · 36:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/509141239/509366233" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Alt.Latino Spring 2017 New Music Preview

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture

Our Show

The Alt.Latino Spring 2017 New Music Preview

The Alt.Latino Spring 2017 New Music Preview

Listen · 36:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/509141239/509366233" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Cafe Tacvba's "Futuro" is featured on this week's episode of Alt.Latino. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Cafe Tacvba's "Futuro" is featured on this week's episode of Alt.Latino.

Courtesy of the artist

Alt.Latino's corner of the Latin music world gets better and better every year: The music continually explodes any idea of genre restrictions and constantly surprises. And it looks like 2017 is not going to disappoint.

On this week's show, we've got previews of stunning new records from familiar names (Cafe Tacvba, Dayme Arocena) and folks you should know about (Ani Cordero, Gabriel Garzon Montano). They sing in Spanish, they sing in English, they come from across Latin America and the U.S. The styles are as different as the cultures from which they come. What they have in common is that they redefine the notion of "Latin music" in a way that almost makes the term obsolete.

Almost.

There's still something that ties them all together and makes their music Latin: sabor.

Listen in this week and hear it for yourselves.

Hear The Songs

Cover art Courtesy of Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of Artist

Cafe Tacvba

  • Song: Futuro
  • from Untitled
  • by Cafe tacvba
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Untitled
Album
Untitled
Artist
Cafe tacvba

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

cover art Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

Ani Cordero

  • Song: Corrupción
  • from Querido Mundo
  • by Ani Cordero
YouTube

Cover art Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

Chicano Batman

  • Song: Friendship (Is a Small Boat in a Storm)
  • from Freedom is Free
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Freedom is Free
Album
Freedom is Free
Artist
Chicano Batman

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover art Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

The Alt.Latino Spring 2017 New Music Preview

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/509141239/509311826" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Systema Solar

  • Song: Somos La Tierra
  • from Rumbo A Tierra

Buy Featured Music

Song
Rumbo A Tierra
Album
Rumbo A Tierra
Artist
Systema Solar
Label
Nacional Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover art Courtesy of Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of Artist

Reverie

  • Song: Just Wanna Love You
  • from Das Kleine
YouTube

Cover art Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

Gabriel Garzon-Montano

  • Song: Crawl
  • from Jardín
  • by Gabriel Garzón-Montano
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Jardín
Album
Jardín
Artist
Gabriel Garzón-Montano

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

cover art Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

Hurray For The Riff Raff

  • Song: Rican Beach
  • from The Navigator
  • by Hurray for the Riff Raff
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Navigator
Album
The Navigator
Artist
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Label
ATO
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover art Courtesy of Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of Artist

The Alt.Latino Spring 2017 New Music Preview

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/509141239/509311956" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Dayme Arocena

  • Song: Lo Que Fue
  • from Cubafonia

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture