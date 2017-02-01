Accessibility links

'La Verdad': The Truth Of Latin American Hip-Hop

'La Verdad': The Truth Of Latin American Hip-Hop

Brazilian rapper Rapadura Xique Chico is featured in this week's show.

Brazilian rapper Rapadura Xique Chico is featured in this week's show.

Hip-hop has made the world smaller. Since the music's beginnings in the U.S. in the 1970s, it's spread to just about every corner of the world.

This week, we explore how hip-hop has been embraced in Latin America by way of the book La Verdad: An International Dialogue On Hip Hop Latinidades, co-edited by Melissa Castillo-Garsow and Jason Nichols.

Nichols, who joins us on the show, says that hip-hop has challenged convention when it comes to identity, gender and musical tradition. It might sound heavy and academic, but our conversation is as lively as the music, especially when paired with a few hip-hop tracks from all over Latin America.

Tune in and let us drop some knowledge on you.

Hear The Songs

Hispanos Causando Paniko

  • Song: La Verdad
  • from De las Calles Para la Calles
Los Rakas

  • Song: Africana
  • from El Negrito Dun Dun & Ricardo
Ana Tjoux

  • Song: Río Abajo
  • from Vengo
  • by Ana Tijoux
'La Verdad': The Truth Of Latin American Hip-Hop

Cihuatl-Ce

  • Song: All Sides
  • from FEMI9mm: The Fury of a Wombyn

Rapadura

  • Song: Amor Popular
  • from Fita Embolada Do Engenho, Vol. 1
Cypress Hill

  • Song: Latin Lingo
