Get To Know Afro-Brazilian Music With This Alt.Latino Mixtape

Karol Conka performs live on stage at Autodromo de Interlagos on in Brazil. She's a featured artist on this week's show.

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Karol Conka performs live on stage at Autodromo de Interlagos on in Brazil. She's a featured artist on this week's show.

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

To me, one of the most fascinating things about the cultural history of the African diaspora is how rhythms and beats from west Africa spread throughout the so-called "New World" and were interpreted so differently that each country with a history of slavery developed its own distinct rhythmic identity.

Think about it: There are some not-so-subtle differences between Afro-Cuban and Afro-Brazilian music. There is a resurgence of Afro-Colombian music that has virtually no sonic resemblance to the music made by Mexicans of African descent.

And yet they are all connected to Africa.

This week we continue our celebration of Black History Month by listening to Afro-Brazilian music in the context of contemporary Brazilian sounds. Brazil is a very big and ethnically diverse country, so we can't cover all of the musical bases — but you'll hear the most variety we could fit into a single show!

Felix Contreras

Hear The Songs

courtesy of artist

Nana Vasconcelos and Egberto Gismonti

  • Song: Tomarapeba
  • from ECM Spectrum, Vol. 1
  • by Various Artists
ECM Spectrum, Vol. 1
ECM Spectrum, Vol. 1
Nana Vasconcelos and Egberto Gismonti
Universal/ECM
1987

Courtesy of artist

Elza Soares

  • Song: Maria da Vila Matilde (Porque Se a da Penha É Brava, Imagine a da Vila
  • from Mulher Do Fim Do Mundo
Mulher Do Fim Do Mundo
Mulher Do Fim Do Mundo
Elza Soares
2015

Courtesy of artist

Karol Conka

  • Song: Maracutaia
  • from Maracutaia
Maracutaia
Maracutaia
Karol Conka

Courtesy of artist

Bixiga 70

  • Song: Ventania
  • from III
III
III
Bixiga 70
Glitterbeat
2015

Courtesy of artist

Tassia Reis

  • Song: Meu Rap Jazz
Tassia Reis
Tassia Reis
Tassia Reis

courtesy of artist

Paul Simon

  • Song: The Obvious Child
  • from The Essential Paul Simon
  • by Paul Simon
Courtesy of artist

Trio Mocoto

  • Song: Swinga Sambaby
  • from Brasileiro Treasure Box of Funk and Soul
  • by Various Artists
Brasileiro Treasure Box of Funk and Soul
Brasileiro Treasure Box of Funk and Soul
Various Artists
Traffic Entertainment Group
2015

courtesy of artist

Franco

  • Song: Ei, Você, Psiu!
  • from Brasileiro Treasure Box of Funk and Soul
  • by Various Artists

Brasileiro Treasure Box of Funk and Soul
Brasileiro Treasure Box of Funk and Soul
Various Artists
Traffic Entertainment Group

courtesy of artist

Liniker E Os Caramelows

  • Song: Zero
  • from Remonta
  • by Liniker E Os Caramelows
Remonta
Remonta
Liniker E Os Caramelows

