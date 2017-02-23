Accessibility links

'All They Will Call You': A Writer Gives Woody Guthrie's 'Deportees' Their Names Back

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516609698/516824947" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture

Our Show

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516609698/516824947" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
On Jan. 28, 1948, a plane chartered by U.S. Immigration Services crashed in Los Gatos Canyon. All 32 people aboard were killed, including 28 Mexican nationals, who were buried anonymously. Michael Robinson Chavez/LA Times via Getty Images hide caption

On Jan. 28, 1948, a plane chartered by U.S. Immigration Services crashed in Los Gatos Canyon. All 32 people aboard were killed, including 28 Mexican nationals, who were buried anonymously.

Deportation is in the news this month. Again. In the last few weeks, immigrants from Latin America and other regions have been rounded up by the U.S. government and returned to their countries of origin under the Trump administration's new policy on immigration law enforcement.

But deportation itself is nothing new. It also made headlines Jan. 28, 1948, when a plane with 28 Mexican agricultural laborers crashed in California, killing them and the four crew members.

The workers were being repatriated to Mexico after participating in the bracero program, an agreement between Mexico and the U.S. to help fill a labor shortage during the early days of World War II. What they got for their efforts were a negotiated wage of 30 cents an hour, an abusive registration process that included strip searches and, for these 28 Mexicans and their families, a death marked by anonymity when their names were lost in the accident.

The tragedy of the crash upset the late folk-music icon Woody Guthrie enough that he wrote about the incident shortly afterward. The lyrics to "Deportee (Plane Wreck At Los Gatos)" have carried such emotional weight that they have been sung for over 60 years by folks like Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Bruce Springsteen and even Dolly Parton.

The California writer Tim Z. Hernandez was moved by those lyrics, too. Beginning with the line "All they will call you will be deportee," Hernandez has constructed a narrative that honors the 28 folks who died almost 70 years ago. His painstaking research and dedication — captured in his new book, All They Will Call You — gives those workers their names back.

In this week's show, we speak with Hernandez and hear several versions of the song that inspired his work. As we follow today's stories of deportation, Guthrie's lyrics and Hernandez's book are timely reminders of the sacrifices many people make when they leave their homes to make a new life for themselves in some far-off country.

Hear The Songs

11Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516609698/516645809" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

    Song
    Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
    Album
    Together in Concert
    Artist
    Arlo Guthrie/Pete Seeger
    Label
    Reprise
    Released
    1975

Pete Seeger

  • Song: Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
  • from Together in Concert
  • by Arlo Guthrie/Pete Seeger

Song
Together in Concert
Album
Together in Concert
Artist
Arlo Guthrie/Pete Seeger
Label
Reprise
Released
1975

Joan Baez and Bob Dylan

  • Song: Plane Wreck at Los Gatos (Deportee) [*]
  • from Blessed Are... [Bonus Tracks]
  • by Joan Baez
Song
Blessed Are... [Bonus Tracks]
Album
Blessed Are... [Bonus Tracks]
Artist
Joan Baez
Label
Vanguard Records
Released
1971

Lance Canales and the Flood featuring Tim Z Hernandez

  • Song: Plane Wreck At Los Gatos (Deportee)
  • from Plane Crash At Los Gatos (Deportee)
  • by Lance canales and the Flood featuring Tim Z Hernandez
Los Super Seven

  • Song: Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
  • from Super Seven
Song
Super Seven
Album
Super Seven
Artist
Los Super Seven
Label
RCA
Released
2098

The Highwaymen

  • Song: Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
  • from Highwayman
Song
Highwayman
Album
Highwayman
Artist
The Highwaymen
Label
Col
Released
1985

Cover for 'Til We Outnumber 'Em: Woody Guthrie

Bruce Springsteen

  • Song: Plane Wreck at Los Gatos (Deportee)
  • from 'Til We Outnumber 'Em: Woody Guthrie
  • by Various Artists
Song
'Til We Outnumber 'Em: Woody Guthrie
Album
'Til We Outnumber 'Em: Woody Guthrie
Artist
Various Artists
Label
Righteous Babe Records
Released
2000

Dolly Parton

  • Song: Deportee (Plane Wreck At Los Gatos)
  • from 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs
Song
9 to 5 and Odd Jobs
Album
9 to 5 and Odd Jobs
Artist
Dolly Parton
Label
RCA
Released
1980

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture