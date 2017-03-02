Accessibility links

Puerto Rico Marks A Century Of U.S. Citizenship And Musical Exchange

The iconic Tito Puente is featured in this week's show as we look back on 100 years of Puerto Rican citizenship. Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images/Getty Images hide caption

Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images/Getty Images

The iconic Tito Puente is featured in this week's show as we look back on 100 years of Puerto Rican citizenship.

Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images/Getty Images

March 2, 2017 marks the centennial of the Jones-Shafroth Act, legislation passed by the U.S. Congress that granted citizenship to the people living in Puerto Rico. (The territory had become U.S. property in 1898, at the end of the Spanish-American War.)

The result has been a century of Puerto Rican culture becoming part of the U.S. fabric, and nowhere is that more evident than in music.

This week, percussionist and educator Bobby Sanabria joins us as we hop in the Way Back Machine and explore some of the highlights of 100 years of musical cross-fertilization. We'll hear examples of artists adapting the music of Puerto Rico to styles popular in the wider U.S. — but mostly it's a story of biculturalism, of artists with Puerto Rican roots who are equally fluent in the musical languages of both the island and the mainland.

Hear The Songs

James Reese Europe and the 369th Infantry Hellfighters' Band

  • Song: Memphis Blues
  • from James Reese Europe's 369th U.S. Infantry "Hell Fighters" Band
  • by James Reese Europe
YouTube

Augusto Coen Y Su Orquesta

  • Song: The Music Goes Round and Round
  • from The Music of Cuba
Duke Ellington Orchestra featuring Juan Tizol

  • Song: CARAVAN
  • from GREATEST HITS
  • by
Cover for Tito Puente Masterworks Live!!!

Tito Puente and his Orchestra

  • Song: Ran Kan Kan
  • from Tito Puente Masterworks Live!!!
Tito Puente and his Orchestra

  • Song: Mambo Beat
  • from Best of Tito Puente, Vol. 1
  • by Tito Puente
Herbie Hancock featuring Willie Bobo

  • Song: A Jump Ahead
  • from Inventions & Dimensions
  • by Herbie Hancock
Ray Barretto

  • Song: Guararé
  • from Anthology
Masters At Work

  • Song: DJ set at London's Boiler Room
  • from Masters at Work
  • by Masters at Work
Miguel Zenon Quartet at Village Vanguard

  • Song: Miguel Zenon Quartet at Village Vanguard
  • from Miguel Zenon Quartet at Village Vanguard
  • by Miguel Zenon Quartet
