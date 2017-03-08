Accessibility links

NPR logo

Celebrating Mujeres: Butterflies, Brujas And Bey

Listen · 44:14
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/518786878/519261437" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Celebrating Mujeres: Butterflies, Brujas And Bey

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture

Our Show

Celebrating Mujeres: Butterflies, Brujas And Bey

Celebrating Mujeres: Butterflies, Brujas And Bey

Listen · 44:14
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/518786878/519261437" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Nina Simone is featured on this week's episode of Alt.Latino celebrating International Women's Day. Getty Images/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Getty Images/Getty Images

Nina Simone is featured on this week's episode of Alt.Latino celebrating International Women's Day.

Getty Images/Getty Images

March 8 is International Women's Day, a time to increase social and political awareness of women's rights around the world. The first International Women's Day took place in 1911 as a response to gender inequality and oppression. Fast-forward 106 years later: Hundreds of thousands of women worldwide took part in this year's Women's March in January, and many are also participating in Wednesday's "Day Without A Woman."

On this week's episode, we explore the connection between International Women's Day and the issues many women face today. We invited a panel of Latina music journalists to tackle these topics: Isabelia Herrera is music editor of Remezcla, Marjua Estevez is an editor at Vibe magazine and Veronica Bayetti Flores is cohost of Radio Menea. They drop some knowledge — and some dope music.

Dive into this conversation as we talk a range of issues, from Las Mariposas of the Dominican Republic to reclaiming Brujería and Beyoncé's feminism.

Hear The Songs

Nina simone cover art Courtesy of artists hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artists

Nina Simone

  • Song: Four Women
  • from Young, Gifted and Black
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Young, Gifted and Black
Album
Young, Gifted and Black
Artist
Nina Simone
Label
Dynamic
Released
2003

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Black Terry Cat

Xenia Rubinos

  • Song: See Them
  • from Black Terry Cat
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Black Terry Cat
Album
Black Terry Cat
Artist
Xenia Rubinos
Label
Epitaph
Released
2016

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover art Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

Princess Nokia

  • Song: Brujas
  • from 1992
YouTube

Cover art Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

Celebrating Mujeres: Butterflies, Brujas And Bey

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/518786878/519209935" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Beyoncé

  • Song: Don't Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White)
  • from Lemonade
  • by Beyonce

Buy Featured Music

Song
Lemonade
Album
Lemonade
Artist
Beyonce
Label
Parkwood Entertainment
Released
2016

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Cover for Woman Is A Word

Empress Of

  • Song: Woman Is A Word
  • from Woman Is A Word
YouTube

Cover art Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

Ivy Queen

  • Song: Yo Quiero Bailar
  • from Ivy Queen 2008 World Tour Live!
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Ivy Queen 2008 World Tour Live!
Album
Ivy Queen 2008 World Tour Live!
Artist
Ivy Queen
Label
Machete Music
Released
2008

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture