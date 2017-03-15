Our Show
Latin Artists Represent In This Year's Tiny Desk Contest
NPR Music's annual call-out for the Tiny Desk Contest always generates a lot of interest from bands wanting to perform behind Bob Boilen's famous desk. This year there were over 6,000 Contest entrants — more than ever — and many of them played Latin music.
As we do every year, we at Alt.Latino are highlighting a few of those artists — which is always a hard thing to do because there are so many great bands who send in visual expressions of their music for consideration. This list is just a sample, in no particular order, but all of these Tiny Desk Contest entries are vivid examples of the breadth of creativity in Latin music these days.
Enjoy.
Watch The Videos
Inti and the Moon
- Song: Strange Constellation
- from inti and the moon
Israel Maldonado
- Song: Not the Same Original Song
Cuicani
- Song: Emergency
LoCura
- Song: Los Besos
Lalo Cura
- Song: Canta Junto a Mi
- from Testimonios
Jose Cruzata
- Song: Midnight Rumba
Tres de Oros
- Song: Leño de Guitarra
Cupero
- Song: El Unico Ritmo
Diana Gameros
- Song: Como Hacer
- from Ligerita
Viento Callejero
- Song: Trabajar
Blues Chilango
- Song: Mas Dulce Que La Miel
Majo
- Song: Fuerza de Destino
Sol Y Agua
- Song: Correle
- from Sol y Agua
- by Sol y Agua