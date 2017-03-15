Latin Artists Represent In This Year's Tiny Desk Contest

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of the artist Courtesy of the artist

NPR Music's annual call-out for the Tiny Desk Contest always generates a lot of interest from bands wanting to perform behind Bob Boilen's famous desk. This year there were over 6,000 Contest entrants — more than ever — and many of them played Latin music.

As we do every year, we at Alt.Latino are highlighting a few of those artists — which is always a hard thing to do because there are so many great bands who send in visual expressions of their music for consideration. This list is just a sample, in no particular order, but all of these Tiny Desk Contest entries are vivid examples of the breadth of creativity in Latin music these days.

Enjoy.