Guest DJ: Residente On Life And Music After Calle 13 : Alt.Latino The former Calle 13 frontman starts a new musical chapter with his latest album and documentary film, both of which are records of his two-year trip around the world.
Residente performs at SXSW 2017. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

Editor's note: This is an encore presentation of a show that originally aired April 6, 2017.

Residente Journeys Across The World — And Finds Himself Everywhere

René Pérez Joglar, better known as Residente, has been a busy man lately.

The former co-leader of Calle 13 has been doing media interviews about his latest album and film, both called Residente. Both projects are the results of a visual and musical journal he kept while on a two-year globe-trotting trip, visiting places where he has DNA roots.

He says he took the DNA test, then visited those places, as a means of finding himself after many intense years co-leading one of Latin music's most critically acclaimed and popular bands.

This week we sit down with Residente to talk about his new album and film — and the inspiration behind both.

Hear The Songs

Cover for Revolucion Volumen Uno

Calle 13

  • Song: Querido FBI
  • from Revolucion Volumen Uno
calle 13 cover
Calle 13

  • Song: Latinoamérica
  • from Entren Los Que Quieran
Entren Los Que Quieran
Entren Los Que Quieran
Calle 13
Sony
2010

Residente
Residente

  • Song: Somos Abnormales
Reidente
Residente

  • Song: Guerra
Residente
Residente

  • Song: Una Leyenda China
Residente
Residente

  • Song: Desencunetro
Resindente
Residente

  • Song: La Sombra
