Guest DJ: Residente On Life And Music After Calle 13
Adam Kissick for NPR
Editor's note: This is an encore presentation of a show that originally aired April 6, 2017.
René Pérez Joglar, better known as Residente, has been a busy man lately.
The former co-leader of Calle 13 has been doing media interviews about his latest album and film, both called Residente. Both projects are the results of a visual and musical journal he kept while on a two-year globe-trotting trip, visiting places where he has DNA roots.
He says he took the DNA test, then visited those places, as a means of finding himself after many intense years co-leading one of Latin music's most critically acclaimed and popular bands.
This week we sit down with Residente to talk about his new album and film — and the inspiration behind both.
Hear The Songs
Calle 13
- Song: Querido FBI
- from Revolucion Volumen Uno
Residente
- Song: Somos Abnormales
Residente
- Song: Guerra
Residente
- Song: Una Leyenda China
Residente
- Song: Desencunetro
Residente
- Song: La Sombra