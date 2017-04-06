Guest DJ: Residente On Life And Music After Calle 13

Editor's note: This is an encore presentation of a show that originally aired April 6, 2017.

René Pérez Joglar, better known as Residente, has been a busy man lately.

The former co-leader of Calle 13 has been doing media interviews about his latest album and film, both called Residente. Both projects are the results of a visual and musical journal he kept while on a two-year globe-trotting trip, visiting places where he has DNA roots.

He says he took the DNA test, then visited those places, as a means of finding himself after many intense years co-leading one of Latin music's most critically acclaimed and popular bands.

This week we sit down with Residente to talk about his new album and film — and the inspiration behind both.