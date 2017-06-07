Accessibility links

Guest DJ: Chicano Batman's Musical DNA

Guest DJ: Chicano Batman's Musical DNA

The members of Chicano Batman are, from left to right, Carlos Arévalo, Gabriel Villa, Bardo Martinez and Eduardo Arenas. Josue Rivas/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Josue Rivas/Courtesy of the artist

The members of Chicano Batman are, from left to right, Carlos Arévalo, Gabriel Villa, Bardo Martinez and Eduardo Arenas.

Josue Rivas/Courtesy of the artist

A lot has happened for Chicano Batman since the band first performed together in the mid-2000s. It was one of the first Latin-music acts (along with its SoCal neighbor La Santa Cecilia) to perform at Coachella, it toured with auteur rocker Jack White, it's put in countless miles on the road performing in cities big and small and it recently performed in front of a nationwide TV audience on Conan.

In other words, Chicano Batman gained its rising popularity the old-fashioned way: one fan at a time, through hard work and amazing music.

To get to the bottom of that latter component of the band's success, we invited Chicano Batman's members into the studio for a Guest DJ session. As expected, what followed was a very geeky musical conversation that reveals the sources and inspiration for its one-of-a-kind sound — not to mention lots of laughs and some profound thoughts on culture and society.

For a glimpse of a band enjoying itself as it navigates its musical journey, listen to the show at the audio link above.

sleep walk by santo and johnny
Santo & Johnny

  • Song: Sleepwalk
  • from Ultimate Roots of Rock and Roll
testamento by rigo tovar
Rigo Tovar

  • Song: Testamento
  • from Historia de Los Idolos
Siembra. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Ruben Blades

  • Song: Plástico
  • from Anthology
brian hyland by brian hyland
Brian Hyland

  • Song: Gypsy Woman
Stevie Wonder

  • Song: I Was Made to Love Her
  • from 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Stevie Wonder
pleasure by ohio players courtesy of the artist hide caption

Ohio Players

  • Song: Funky Worm
  • from Pleasure
Caetano Veloso. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Caetano Veloso

  • Song: Tropicália
  • from Caetano Veloso [Tropicália]
Band of Gypsys. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Jimi Hendrix

  • Song: Machine Gun
  • from Band of Gypsys
