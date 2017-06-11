Accessibility links

Alt.Latino's Favorite Music Of 2017 (So Far)

Making Movies' latest album, I Am Another You, is one of Alt.Latino's favorites this year.

Making Movies' latest album, I Am Another You, is one of Alt.Latino's favorites this year.

We've nearly reached the year's midpoint, and Alt.Latino is taking the opportunity to look back at all the new music that's come out so far in 2017. Our little corner of the music business, the Latin-alternative world, is always full of artists who push (or even ignore) boundaries, take risks, make us think and make us feel — and it's all well outside of the mainstream spotlight. So far this year, the music lives up to that promise.

Hear the conversation with NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro at the audio link, and listen to three of our favorites below.

ÌFÉ

  • Song: Preludio (Ejiogbe)
  • from IIII + IIII
I Am Another You.

Making Movies

  • Song: Tell Me The Truth
  • from I Am Another You
Sikame.

Lara Bello

  • Song: Sikame
  • from Sikame
