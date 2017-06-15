Our Show
These 3 Latinx Artists Are Challenging, Changing And Reclaiming Culture
Courtesy of Marvel Comics
This week, Alt.Latino brings you a summer music magazine featuring three young Latinx artists whose work reflects the reality and joy of life through music and the visual arts.
- The Kansas City, Mo., band Making Movies delivers an opera of sorts in its new album with songs about immigration, struggle, success and just being young.
- Gabby Rivera is the writer behind Marvel Comics' latest crime-fighter, a superhero who reflects reality more than fantasy.
- Vocalist Natalia Lafourcade shows us that old-school can sometimes be the best school on her inspiring, stripped-down new album.
We also want to shine a light on the folks who bring you the stories: three journalists whose storytelling skills we are proud to present here on Alt.Latino. Vicky Diaz-Camacho, Camilo Garzón and Marisa Arbona-Ruiz are names you should keep an eye out for as they continue to tell the stories that are often left out of the cultural-reporting landscape.