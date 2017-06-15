These 3 Latinx Artists Are Challenging, Changing And Reclaiming Culture

This week, Alt.Latino brings you a summer music magazine featuring three young Latinx artists whose work reflects the reality and joy of life through music and the visual arts.

We also want to shine a light on the folks who bring you the stories: three journalists whose storytelling skills we are proud to present here on Alt.Latino. Vicky Diaz-Camacho, Camilo Garzón and Marisa Arbona-Ruiz are names you should keep an eye out for as they continue to tell the stories that are often left out of the cultural-reporting landscape.