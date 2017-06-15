Accessibility links

Natalia Lafourcade's Heartfelt Return To Her Roots

Vocalist Natalia Lafourcade's new album is called Musas. Courtesy of Sony Music hide caption

What does an artist do to follow up a critically and commercially successful album? The short-sighted might go for more of the same. But the truly innovative and visionary shed that success like a snake's skin and do something completely different.

That is the story behind Mexican vocalist Natalia Lafourcade's new album Musas. Music writer and Alt.Latino contributor Marisa Arbona-Ruiz had a heart-to-heart with the singer to talk about the motivations behind her new sound.

