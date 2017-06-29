Accessibility links

Guest DJ Raul Midón's Eclectic Influences Make Perfect Sense

Raul Midón's latest album is Bad Ass And Blind.

Raul Midón's latest album is Bad Ass And Blind.

I'm always fascinated to learn what kinds of music influence a musician and how those are manifested in that artist's own creative output. Sometimes the references are obvious; other times, they're not so obvious, but make perfect sense once explained.

The latter is the case with singer-songwriter Raul Midón. His Guest DJ session offers insight into what inspires his mashup of soul, jazz and Afro-Caribbean music and results in one of the most eclectic collections of music we've presented on the show. Flamenco, tango, Spanish-language pop, Afro-Cuban rumba, South American nuevo canto — how often do you get all of that in one sitting?

We also talk about his new album, Bad Ass And Blind, which continues his streak of records that cross boundaries with ease and head-turning musicality. And, since Midón brought along so much great music that we didn't have time to cover it all in the show, you can read on for an extended playlist that includes all of his picks.

Hear The Songs

Raul Midón

  • Song: You and I
  • from Bad Ass and Blind
pace de lucia cover
Paco de Lucía

  • Song: Monasterio de Sal [Colombianas]
  • from Best of Paco de Lucia
Best of Paco de Lucia
Best of Paco de Lucia
Paco De Lucia
Universal
2001

astor piazzolla cover
Astor Piazzolla

  • Song: Invierno Porteno
  • from 1943-1982
1943-1982
1943-1982
Astor Piazzolla
Sony BMG Music (Canada)
2007

vacunao by los munequitos de matanzas
Los Muñequitos de Matanzas

  • Song: Vale Todo
  • from Vacunao
Vacunao
Vacunao
Los Muñequitos de Matanzas
QBadisc
1995

Don't Hesitate.

Raul Midón

  • Song: Mi Amigo Cubano
  • from Don't Hesitate
Don't Hesitate
Don't Hesitate
Raul Midón
2014

Cantata Sudamericana.

Mercedes Sosa

  • Song: Acercate Cholito
  • from Cantata Sudamericana
Cantata Sudamericana
Cantata Sudamericana
Mercedes Sosa/Ariel Ramirez/Felix Luna
Polygram Latino
1996

