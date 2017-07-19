Accessibility links

NPR logo

Alt.Latino's Midsummer New Music Roundup

Listen · 28:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/537994847/538124649" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Alt.Latino's Midsummer New Music Roundup

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture

Our Show

Alt.Latino's Midsummer New Music Roundup

Alt.Latino's Midsummer New Music Roundup

Listen · 28:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/537994847/538124649" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Hear new music from vocalist Nancy Sanchez in this week's Alt.Latino. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Hear new music from vocalist Nancy Sanchez in this week's Alt.Latino.

Courtesy of the artist

I don't know about where you are, but here in D.C., it's hot. And if you're looking for a way to beat the summer heat, Alt.Latino's midsummer roundup of new music will do the trick!

Well, OK, not really — these tracks won't do anything about the heat. That was just some old-fashioned radio promotion language. (That stuff slips out of me now and then.)

But what is true is that the Alt.Latino mailbag is overflowing with great new tunes. So in between a bunch of interviews and all the music-festival coverage we have planned for later in the summer, we're sharing the love with a sampler of new music — from the latest indie rock to a newly released track from a grand maestro of Cuban music. Grab your favorite cool beverage and press play.

Mid Summer New Music Roundup

future sounds artwork
Courtesy of the Artist

Barda

  • Song: Alguna Vez Una Flora
  • from Future Sounds of Argentina
YouTube
galatica by bang data
Courtesy of the Artist

Bang Data

  • Song: Galáctica
  • from Galáctica
YouTube
cuevas cover
Courtesy of the Artist

Ayer Amarillo

  • Song: Cuevas
  • from Cuevas
YouTube
mitu artwork
Courtesy of the Artist

Mitú

  • Song: Melgar
  • from Melgar
YouTube
nancy sanchez cover art
Courtesy of the Artist

Nancy Sanchez

  • Song: Espinoza Paz
  • from American Novio
YouTube
mar abierto cover
Courtesy of the Artist

Jenny and the Mexicats

  • Song: Tanto Tiempo
  • from Mar Abierto/Open Seas
YouTube

Introducing Ruben Gonzalez. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Rubén González

  • Song: Mandinga
  • from Introducing...Rubén González
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Introducing...Rubén González
Album
Introducing...Rubén González
Artist
Rubén González
Label
World Circuit/Nonesuch

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture