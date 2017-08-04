Accessibility links

LAMC Discoveries: New Artists You Should Know About

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/540735308/541417224" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Dive into Alt.Latino's stack of undiscovered artists. Felix Contreras/NPR hide caption

Felix Contreras/NPR

Dive into Alt.Latino's stack of undiscovered artists.

Felix Contreras/NPR

When I attend the Latin Alternative Music Conference in New York, one of my main objectives is discovering new artists. At LAMC, music is everywhere: in the conference hotel, in the clubs and in Central Park. By the end of the weekend, a good bit of it found its way to our Alt.Latino table.

I asked all artists attending LAMC to stop by and drop off their new albums, because you never know what you'll find. Some performers from the past who I've discovered like this: Chicano Batman, Xenia Rubinos and Irene Diaz, just to name a few.

So this week we present a handful of artists who took time to introduce themselves. We will hear from others later in the year.

Who do you think will break away from the pack this year? Tell us on Twitter.

LAMC Discoveries

bambikina
Courtesy of the artist

El Primer Loco by Bambikina

  • Song: el primer loco
  • from Referencias
YouTube
petrona martinez cover
Courtesy of the Artist

Gavilan Negro by Petrona Martinez

  • Song: Gavilan Negro
  • from Petronica
YouTube
los rakas cover
Courtesy of the Artist

Besame by Los Rakas

  • Song: Besame
  • from Raka Love 2
YouTube
luz pinos cover
courtesy of the Artist

Mozo by Luz Pinos

  • Song: Mozo
  • from Mariposa Azul
YouTube

zeo munoz cover Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Las Victimas by Zeo Munoz

  • Song: Las Victimas
  • from No Se Que Le Diga A Ella
YouTube
nora norman
Courtesy of the artist

03Just

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/540735308/541417406" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Just By Nora Norman

  • Song: Just
  • from Nora Norman
salome cover
Courtesy of the artist

Salome by Gregorio Uribe

  • Song: Salome
  • from Gregorio Uribe
YouTube

