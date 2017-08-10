Making 'Power Of Peace' With The Isley Brothers Checks One Off Santana's Bucket List

Accessibility links

Carlos Santana teamed up with iconic soul and funk band The Isley Brothers for a new album dedicated to peace through music. On this episode, we invite them all to talk about its creation and message.
Carlos Santana turned 70 years old last month. In that time he's crossed the planet innumerable times, collected an armload of Grammys, a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, millions of devoted fans all over the globe and sold many more millions of albums.

There's more, but you get the picture. He has nothing more to prove, and could "rest" comfortably on his laurels, continuing to sell out venues large and small on a seemingly endless tour.

But Carlos Santana has a bucket list.

First up on this list, a collaboration with some musical idols of his: The Isley Brothers, the iconic band that defined soul and funk for (at least) a couple of generations beginning in the 1950s.

All four paid a visit to Alt.Latino to discuss soul music, the healing potential of song and Santana and the Isleys' new album, Power of Peace, which Santana describes as an offering to the world. Tune in to find out what he means.

Music From Power of Peace

  Song: Mercy Mercy me (The Ecology)
  from Power of Peace
  Song: What The World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love
  from Power of Peace
  Song: I Just Want To Make Love To You
  from Power of Peace
  from Power of Peace
  from Power of Peace
