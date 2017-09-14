New Video From Ibeyi From Upcoming Album

The Parisian-Cuban duo Ibeyi is about to break the silence since their debut album in 2015 with a new album, Ash, expected on September 29.

They entice us with a new single/video, Me Voy, that also features the Grammy Award winning rapper from Spain, Mala Rodriguez.

The other worldly vocals are there, the flirting with electronics is intact, the stunning visuals do not disappoint.

What stands out this time is the intensity of the sensuality coming from the twin sisters that make up Ibeyi. There is the maturity and understanding that comes with age, the realization of the difference between sexy and sensuality. It's there in the lyric and in the performances, ably assisted by Rodriguez.

The less said, the better. The music speaks for itself and there is no mistaking the message.