Tres Mujeres: New Videos Show Depth Of Latina Musical Expression

Nancy Sanchez, 'Puerta Del Sol'

Vocalist and songwriter Nancy Sanchez has been collecting fans the old-school way: with one captivating show after another. I could describe her as a jazz vocalist, but she is one of those musicians who chooses to ignore categories and applies her jazz skills to Mexican folk on her latest record, American Novio.

She premiers a new video here on Alt.Latino from her album for the track "Puerta Del Sol," which was shot in 112-degree heat and beauty of Joshua Tree National Park in California. The landscape isn't the only beauty of this track: it's an emotional meditation on reconnecting to her roots based on a Mexican son jarocho beat.