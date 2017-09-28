Accessibility links

Before They Were Nominated: Alt.Latino As Prognosticator

Alt.Latino favorites rub elbows with Latin music superstars in this year's Latin Grammy nominations. This week we look back at how we covered them this past year.
Before They Were Nominated: Alt.Latino As Prognosticator

Juanes is one of the Latin Grammy nominees covered by AltLatino this past year. OMAR CRUZ/Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

OMAR CRUZ/Courtesy of the Artist

Juanes is one of the Latin Grammy nominees covered by AltLatino this past year.

OMAR CRUZ/Courtesy of the Artist

I'm not saying we can see around corners, but after reviewing this year's nominations for the 18th-annual Latin Grammy Awards I was pleasantly surprised to see many artists we've covered here make the list, right alongside some of the world's biggest pop stars. It's refreshing to see some of these artists who have been bubbling under the radar, some for quite a while, get wider recognition.

Danay Suarez comes to mind. She did her first Alt.Latino interview four years ago at the LAMC, I saw her perform at SXSW three years ago and we have covered each of her releases since. the interim. This year she has four nominations, including the album of the year and best new artist. We're extremely happy for her — but I do get to say "Hey, we knew about her way back when!"

Ni modo. It really doesn't matter when music fans discover her music as long as they can dig it for the same reasons we do.

There are, of course, some glaring omissions in our opinion, as there are every year. But the process isn't perfect. It's still fun to see those names on that list.

AltLatino Fav's on Latin Grammy Nominations

Guerra by Residente

  • Song: Guerra
  • from Residente
Integridad by Danay Suarez

  • Song: Integridad
  • from Palabras Manuales
Peligrosa by Lila Downs

  • Song: Peligrosa
  • from Salon Lagrimas y Deseo
Cover for Las Caras Lindas

Puro Teatro by Flor de Toloache

  • Song: Puro Teatro
  • from Las Caras Lindas
Tu Si Sabes Quererme by Natalia Lafourcade

  • Song: Tu Si Sabes Quererme
  • from Musas
Todas las Cabezas Estan Locas by Alex Cuba

  • Song: Todas las Cabezas Estan Locas
  • from Lo Unico Constante
El Ratico by Juanes

  • Song: El Ratico
  • from Mis Planes Son Amarte
Yo Te Qui by Mon Laferte

  • Song: Yo Te Qui
  • from Trenza
