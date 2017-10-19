Accessibility links

The jazz drummer Antonio Sanchez is much more than that job title suggests — his new album Bad Hombre addresses current events instrumentally.
Alt.Latino Guest DJ Antonio Sanchez: Jazz Drummer, Musical Activist

drummer antonio sanchez
Justin Bettman/Courtesy of the Artist
Justin Bettman/Courtesy of the Artist

The jazz drummer Antonio Sanchez is much more than that job title suggests. With over 15 years playing for guitarist Pat Metheny and a handful of albums under his own name, Sanchez certainly fits the role of jazz cat.

Listen closely to his playing, though, and you'll be hearing the expansion of percussion's role in music; a sonic, and melodic, experience that defies categories. This talent is maybe best expressed within the work Sanchez put into the soundtrack for Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu's 2014 film Birdman, which he composed entirely of drum improvisations that exquisitely mirror the intense emotions of the film.

His new record, Bad Hombre, is an exploration of the interplay between his drum set and electronics and, as the title suggests, a personal statement on the current U.S. president's controversial statements during the campaign about Mexico and Mexicans.

How does Sanchez take on what he perceived as national and personal slights with instrumental music?

Listen to this week's show for the fascinating answer and hear what it took to become a jazz fan and musician in the land of mariachi and Rock en Español.

Guest DJ Antonio Sanchez Playlist

bad hombre
Courtesy of the Artist

Home by Antonio Sanchez

  • Song: Home
  • from Bad Hombre
Cover for Complete Studio Recordings

Good Times Bad Times by Led Zeppelin

  • Song: Good Times Bad Times
  • from Complete Studio Recordings
Cover for Four and More: Recorded Live in Concert [180 Gram Vinyl] [Limited]

So What (Live) by Miles Davis Quintet

  • Song: So What
  • from Four and More: Recorded Live in Concert [180 Gram Vinyl] [Limited]
bad hombre
Courtesy of the Artist

Fire Trail by Antonio Sanchez

  • Song: Fire Trail
  • from Bad Hombre
bad hmbre
Courtesy of the Artist

Momentum by Antonio Sanchez

  • Song: Momentum
  • from Bad Hombre
bad hombre
Courtesy of the Artist

Bad Hombre Intro by Antonio Sanchez

  • Song: Bad Hombre Intro
  • from Bad Hombre
moving pictures by rush
Courtesy of the Artist

YYZ by Rush

  • Song: Yyz [Original Mix]
  • from Yyz
Cover for Choose Your Weapon

Lung by Hiatus Kaiyote

  • Song: Lung
  • from Choose Your Weapon
sgt pepper
Courtesy of the Artist

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) by The Beatles

  • Song: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)
  • from Beatles Box Set [1988]
