Sunday Morning Alt.Latino Serenade: Four Tracks For Your Weekend : Alt.Latino Another monthly sampler to Weekend Edition Sunday with love from Alt.Latino.
Sunday Morning Alt.Latino Serenade: Four Tracks For Your Weekend

Listen · 4:40
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/559372516/559382783" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
alt.Latino

Latinx Arts And Culture

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday
Musician Diana Gameros Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

Once a month, Alt.Latino visits Weekend Edition Sunday to spread good cheer and cool Sunday morning music amidst the news of the day.

This month another four tracks from four very creative groups and musicians who are redefining the idea of Latin music.

Enjoy.

Sunday Morning Serenade From Alt.Latino

07Do Arbolitos

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/559372516/559381568" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Dos Arbolitos by Diana Gameros

  • Song: Do Arbolitos
Veni Pa Ca by La Misa Negra

  • Song: Veni Pa Ca
YouTube
Todo Su Cuerpo Brilla by EVHA

  • Song: Todo Su Cuerpo Brilla
YouTube
Numero Um by Da cruz

  • Song: Numero Um
YouTube

