Sunday Morning Alt.Latino Serenade: Four Tracks For Your Weekend : Alt.Latino Another monthly sampler to Weekend Edition Sunday with love from Alt.Latino.
Sunday Morning Alt.Latino Serenade: Four Tracks For Your Weekend
Courtesy of the Artist
Once a month, Alt.Latino visits Weekend Edition Sunday to spread good cheer and cool Sunday morning music amidst the news of the day.
This month another four tracks from four very creative groups and musicians who are redefining the idea of Latin music.
Enjoy.
Sunday Morning Serenade From Alt.Latino
07Do Arbolitos
Dos Arbolitos by Diana Gameros
- Song: Do Arbolitos
Veni Pa Ca by La Misa Negra
- Song: Veni Pa Ca
Todo Su Cuerpo Brilla by EVHA
- Song: Todo Su Cuerpo Brilla
Numero Um by Da cruz
- Song: Numero Um