Listen To Alt.Latino's Sonic Altar For Dia De Los Muertos
Listen To Alt.Latino's Sonic Altar For Dia De Los Muertos

People gather in front of an altar in honor of the victims of Mexico's September 19 earthquake, in the site of a collapsed building at Tlalpan neighbourhood in Mexico City, on November 1, 2017.

Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

People gather in front of an altar in honor of the victims of Mexico's September 19 earthquake, in the site of a collapsed building at Tlalpan neighbourhood in Mexico City, on November 1, 2017.

Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images
Listener Irene Luna Guzman dedicates a song this week to her "Abi Delia."

Courtesy of Irene Luna Guzman

Listener Irene Luna Guzman dedicates a song this week to her "Abi Delia."

Courtesy of Irene Luna Guzman

Every year we honor the celebration of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with a special show that stands as a sonic altar in tribute to friends and family we lost in the past year. The Mexican folk holiday is anything but creepy; it's a way to honor the recently departed, as well as ancient ancestors. We build this sonic altar each year with help from Alt.Latino listeners, who send us their dedications.

This year, we also took time to honor the people who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake in Mexico City, as well as the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico this fall.

It is a simple gesture, but we hope it helps with the healing during a very difficult time.

Sonic Altar For Dia de los Muertos

el origen cover
Courtesy of the Artist

Al la Muerte by Rodrigo Gallardo

  • Song: A La Muerte
YouTube
Cover for Avalancha de Éxitos

Cómo Te Extraño Mi Amor by Café Tacvba

  • Song: Como Te Extraño Mi Amor
YouTube

augustin lara cover Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

Courtesy of the Artist

Tus Pupilas

YouTube
sonido nomade cover
Courtesy of the Artist

Palmas (Borinquen) by Nómade

  • Song: Palmas Borinquen
YouTube
Saoco cover
Courtesy of the Artist

El Bombon de Elena

YouTube
Cover for Bump City

You're Still A Young Man by Tower of Power

  • Song: You're Still a Young Man
YouTube

Cover for Wish You Were Here

Wish You Were here by Pink Floyd

  • Song: Wish You Were Here
YouTube

Cover for Collection: Funny Girl/The Way We Were/A Star Is Born

People by Barbra Streisand

  • Song: People

From listener Julie Drizin:
"My mom, Barbara Drizin, died last year. She is the reason I know Spanish. She was a high school Spanish teacher who insisted all four kids learn it in school. Several of us won the Foreign Language Prize at our high school graduations. And now, several of our children are becoming fluent through Spanish immersion programs and study. One of the grandchildren is now a Spanish teacher, two have lived in various Latin American countries. My mom inspired a love of the language and cultures. She had a life-long obsession with Don Quijote. She and I travelled to Cuba together (before the policy change). We played 'People' by Barbara Streisand at her funeral."

YouTube

al huricane cover
Courtesy of the Artist

Sentimiento by Al Hurricane

  • Song: Sentimiento

from listener Diego Montoya:
"New Mexico just lost one of our biggest and brightest music stars, Al (Sanchez)Hurricane. Al Hurricane passed away yesterday at the age of 81 and was a pioneer in the New Mexico Music scene. He has helped numerous NM artists get their start and has represented NM proudly his whole life. By combining rock & roll with traditional NM sounds Mr. Sanchez was able to make traditional music "cool" last in NM. I think his song "Sentimiento" (which was covered by Selena, by the way) is perfect to play in memory of him. I know all of the local NM artists have been sharing stories and memories, keeping his music alive for generations of New Mexicans and Latinos."

YouTube
Cover for Elegancia Tropical

Pajaros by Bomba Estereo

  • Song: Pájaros

from listener Diane Velez:
"Bomba Estéreo - Pájaros. For my brother Brian who passed away 3 weeks ago, it's our favorite song."

YouTube

Cover for Complete Album Collection

Just The Way You Are by Billy Joel

  • Song: Just the Way You Are

from Listener Eleanor Shuman"
"For my precious son Michael Gary Shuman who passed with the angels in January. I planted two fruit trees in his honor here in San Miguel Allede and took aheart of white roses to Pozos Minerales."

YouTube

