Accessibility links

NPR logo

Light Blooms in Hollow Space

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/538593274/538610965" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Songs We Love: From The Mouth Of The Sun, 'Light Blooms In Hollow Space'

Deceptive Cadence

From NPR Classical

Review

Songs We Love

Songs We Love: From The Mouth Of The Sun, 'Light Blooms In Hollow Space'

Light Blooms in Hollow Space

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/538593274/538610965" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Aaron Martin (left) and Dag Rosenqvist record as From the Mouth of the Sun. Laura Steele / Malin Johansson hide caption

toggle caption
Laura Steele / Malin Johansson

Don't bother trying to pigeonhole the music of Aaron Martin and Dag Rosenqvist, who record under the name From the Mouth of the Sun. If their mission in this instrumental miniature is nothing more than beauty itself, they have succeeded on a disproportionate scale.

The music in "Light Blooms In Hollow Space" summons exactly what its title suggests. A simple, two-note piano figure ticks like a clock while wheezy organ chords slowly emerge and a sprinkle of ukuleles falls from above. The space may be hollow, but it's painted with impressionistic detail.

Enlarge this image

Hymn Binding is the upcoming album by From the Mouth of the Sun. June Barry/Gregory Euclide hide caption

toggle caption
June Barry/Gregory Euclide

Hymn Binding is the upcoming album by From the Mouth of the Sun.

June Barry/Gregory Euclide

Suddenly, the fog lifts to reveal the warmth of a blooming sun. A melody ascends in swells of synths and strings, producing an arresting moment of grace. Then the light recedes as a cello's plaintive sighs usher the scene to its close.

The music comes from Hymn Binding, the duo's upcoming album. Martin is based in Topeka, Kan., while Rosenqvist resides in Gothenburg, Sweden; the two musicians have never met in person. Still, with a line-up of cello, piano, guitars, banjo, ukulele and pump organ, they offer their own atmospheric brand of electro-acoustic music which will appeal easily to followers of Max Richter, Hauschka, Olafur Arnalds, Daniel Wohl or the masterful Polish musician Jacaszek.

"Light Blooms In Hollow Space" isn't overly complicated — one needn't overthink the quiet power of a musically evocative space and the heart-melting melody that invades it.

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Hymn Binding
Artist
From The Mouth of the Sun
Label
Lost Tribe Sound
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Deceptive Cadence

From NPR Classical