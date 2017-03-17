#CuriousGoat: Ask Us About Climate Change And Global Well-being

What Is #CuriousGoat?

#CuriousGoat is a monthly series from Goats and Soda that asks our audience to share a question on a special topic about global health and development. Read the response story of our previous #CuriousGoat on pandemics here.

Earth Day is coming up on April 22.

It's an occasion to think about the risks we all face from climate change — and to recognize the toll these problems take on the people in the developing world, who are especially vulnerable. When oceans rise, when drought strikes, the consequences can be dire. People are losing their homes and becoming climate refugees, losing their crops, losing their water sources. Disease-carrying insects are moving into new territory.

"People who are poorly off are always going to bear the brunt when things go badly," says Dr. Alfred Sommer, epidemiologist and dean emeritus at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

We'd like to hear from you: What do you want to know about climate change and its effect on global well-being? Use the form below to submit your question.

You have until Friday, March 24, to submit a question. We'll pick three and ask our audience to vote on their favorite. And we'll publish a story that answers that question next month.