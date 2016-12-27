The Show
Metropolis: 12/24/16
Neil Krug/Courtesy of the artist
This Week's Playlist
- Bonobo, "Break Apart [feat. Rhye]" (Ninja Tune)
- Letherette, "Shanel" (Ninja Tune)
- Deadmau5, "Whelk Then" (Mau5trap)
- Offaiah, "Trouble [Attlas Remix]" (Spinnin Deep)
- Sam Von Horn, "As You Are" (Fantastic Voyage)
- Justin Martin, "Sad Piano [Charles Webster Remix]" (Buzzin Fly Records)
- Brooke Candy x Sia, "Living Out Loud [KDA Mix]" (RCA Records)
- Latroit x Rrotik, "Get Up Everybody" (House Of Latroit)
- Volac, "Open Your Mind" (Night Bass)
- Sage Armstrong, "Turn You On" (Dirtybird)
- Bicep, "Just" (Aus)
- Sam Von Horn, "Groovin Off The Wall" (Fantastic Voyage)
- Jack Beats x Taiki Nulight, "Formula 3000" (Dim Mak)
- Trentemøller, "One Eye Open" (In My Room)
- Solange, "Borderline [An Ode To Self Care]" (Columbia)
- Whilk & Misky, "Burn With Me" (Universal)
- Justice, "Randy" (Ed Banger/Because)
- Romare, "All Night" (Ninja Tune)
- Deadmau5, "Cat Thruster" (Mau5trap)
- Thomas Bangalter, "On The Rocks" (Roulette)
- The Bucketheads, "The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind)" (Henry Street)
- 1Click, "Running Down Again" (White)
- Tensnake, "Freundchen" (True Romance)
- Vanilla Ace & Vision Factory, "Homeboy Anthem" (Bunny Tiger)
- Victor Lou, "Morning" (Bunny Tiger)
- Deadmau5, "Imaginary Friends" (Mau5trap)
- The xx, "On Hold" (XL/Young Turks)
- Latroit, "Origami" (House Of Latroit)
- Attlas, "Blood Work" (Mau5trap)
- Ocsav, "Acting Like" (Anabatic Records)
- Homepark, "Forever Walking" (XL)
