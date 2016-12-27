Metropolis: 12/24/16

Accessibility links

Metropolis

EDM with KCRW'S Jason Bentley

This week's episode includes a track from Bonobo's forthcoming album, Migration. Neil Krug/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

This week's episode includes a track from Bonobo's forthcoming album, Migration.

This Week's Playlist

  • Bonobo, "Break Apart [feat. Rhye]" (Ninja Tune)
  • Letherette, "Shanel" (Ninja Tune)
  • Deadmau5, "Whelk Then" (Mau5trap)
  • Offaiah, "Trouble [Attlas Remix]" (Spinnin Deep)
  • Sam Von Horn, "As You Are" (Fantastic Voyage)
  • Justin Martin, "Sad Piano [Charles Webster Remix]" (Buzzin Fly Records)
  • Brooke Candy x Sia, "Living Out Loud [KDA Mix]" (RCA Records)
  • Latroit x Rrotik, "Get Up Everybody" (House Of Latroit)
  • Volac, "Open Your Mind" (Night Bass)
  • Sage Armstrong, "Turn You On" (Dirtybird)
  • Bicep, "Just" (Aus)
  • Sam Von Horn, "Groovin Off The Wall" (Fantastic Voyage)
  • Jack Beats x Taiki Nulight, "Formula 3000" (Dim Mak)
  • Trentemøller, "One Eye Open" (In My Room)
  • Solange, "Borderline [An Ode To Self Care]" (Columbia)
  • Whilk & Misky, "Burn With Me" (Universal)
  • Justice, "Randy" (Ed Banger/Because)
  • Romare, "All Night" (Ninja Tune)
  • Deadmau5, "Cat Thruster" (Mau5trap)
  • Thomas Bangalter, "On The Rocks" (Roulette)
  • The Bucketheads, "The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind)" (Henry Street)
  • 1Click, "Running Down Again" (White)
  • Tensnake, "Freundchen" (True Romance)
  • Vanilla Ace & Vision Factory, "Homeboy Anthem" (Bunny Tiger)
  • Victor Lou, "Morning" (Bunny Tiger)
  • Deadmau5, "Imaginary Friends" (Mau5trap)
  • The xx, "On Hold" (XL/Young Turks)
  • Latroit, "Origami" (House Of Latroit)
  • Attlas, "Blood Work" (Mau5trap)
  • Ocsav, "Acting Like" (Anabatic Records)
  • Homepark, "Forever Walking" (XL)
